Genesis Postpone UK Dates Due To Band Members Testing Covid Positive - Noise11.com

Genesis Postpone UK Dates Due To Band Members Testing Covid Positive

by Paul Cashmere on October 9, 2021

in News

The final dates of the Genesis UK tour in Glasgow and London have been postponed after members of the band (unnamed) have tested positive to Covid-19.

It is unknown if the band members feature the core members of Phil Collins, 70, Mike Rutherford, 71, and Tony Banks, 71

The Genesis reunion was been sidelined in 2020. The tour was due to start in November 2020 but Covid ended that.

Genesis will resume to the tour now in America in Chicago on 15 November 2021.

A STATEMENT FROM GENESIS

Following guidance and advice from the Government, it is with huge regret that the final four shows of Genesis’ Last Domino? Tour (this evening (8/10) at Glasgow SSE Hydro and 11, 12, 13 October at The O2 in London) have had to be postponed due to positive COVID19 tests within the band.

We are working to reschedule them as soon as possible and will announce the new dates through our website (www.genesis-music.com) and social media channels as soon as possible. All tickets will remain valid and ticket holders will be contacted by their ticket providers.

This is a hugely frustrating development for the band who are devastated with this unlucky turn of events. They hate having to take these steps but the safety of the audience and touring crew has to take priority. They look forward to seeing you upon their return.

