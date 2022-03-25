 Genesis To Play Their Last Ever Show This Weekend In London - Noise11.com
Genesis

Genesis

Genesis To Play Their Last Ever Show This Weekend In London

by Paul Cashmere on March 25, 2022

in News

Phil Collins, Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks will bring Genesis to an end this Saturday in London when their play their last ever show.

The final Genesis tour started in the UK in 2021 and has toured Europe and North America since before returning to London for the final three shows.

The last Genesis album with Phil Collins was ‘We Can’t Dance’ in 1991. Phil left the band in 1996 and was replaced with Ray Wilson on vocals from 1996 to 2000 when the band finally split. Wilson was lead singer on the final Genesis album ‘Calling All Stations’.

Collins returned for the 2006-2007 tour and finally for the 2021-2022 tour.

Here is the Genesis setlist for this ‘The Last Domino’ tour.

Set 1:
Behind the Lines / Duke’s End (from Duke, 1980)
Turn It On Again (from Duke, 1980)
Mama (from Genesis, 1983)
Land of Confusion (from Invisible Touch, 1986)
Home by the Sea (from Genesis, 1983)
Second Home by the Sea (from Genesis, 1983)
Fading Lights (from We Can’t Dance, 1991)
The Cinema Show (from Selling England By the Pound, 1973)
Afterglow (from Wind & Wuthering, 1976)

Acoustic Set
That’s All (from Genesis, 1983)
The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway (from The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway, 1973)
Follow You Follow Me (from And Then There Were Three, 1978)

Set 2:
Duchess (from Duke, 1980)
No Son of Mine (from We Can’t Dance, 1991)
Firth of Fifth (from Selling England By the Pound, 1973)
I Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe) (from Selling England By the Pound, 1973)
Domino (from Invisible Touch, 1986)
Throwing It All Away (from Invisible Touch, 1986)
Tonight, Tonight, Tonight (from Invisible Touch, 1986)
Invisible Touch (from Invisible Touch, 1986)

Encore:
I Can’t Dance (from We Can’t Dance, 1991)
Dancing With the Moonlit Knight (from Selling England By the Pound, 1973)
The Carpet Crawlers (from The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway, 1973)

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Neil Young Dorothy Chandler Pavilion 1971
Neil Young Next Archive Series Release Is ‘Dorothy Chandler Pavilion 1971’

Neil Young’s next instalment of his archive series is yet another early 70s live recording. This time it is ‘Dorothy Chandler Pavilion 1971’.

2 mins ago
Marcia Hines, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Marcia Hines To Headline Adelaide Cabaret Festival

Marcia Hines will headline the 2022 Adelaide Cabaret Festival with her ‘The Gospel According to Marcia’ show.

2 hours ago
Kevin Johnson The Classics
Kevin Johnson ‘The Classics’ Gets A Vinyl Release Date

The new Kevin Johnson ‘The Classics’ will be treated at a vinyl release on 1 April 2022.

1 day ago
Prince The Immersive Experience
Prince: The Immersive Experience’ Is Coming To Chicago

‘Prince: The Immersive Experience’ is an all-new Prince exhibition due to have its world premiere in Chicago on 9 June.

1 day ago
Aerosmith In Melbourne, photo by Ros O'Gorman
Aerosmith Are Bringing Deuces Are Wild Back To Las Vegas

Aerosmith will reactive for 24 Vegas dates from June with the Deuces Are Wild show heading back to Park MGM.

1 day ago
Helen Reddy Melbourne 2nd April 2014. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
National Film and Sound Archive of Australia Restore The Original Helen Reddy ‘I Am Woman’ Video

The Australian Film and Sound Archive in Canberra has restored the original video for ‘I Am Woman’ by Helen Reddy as part of Woman’s History Month.

3 days ago
Dolly Parton photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dolly Parton To Star In Film Adaptation of Run Rose Run

Dolly Parton is to headline a film adaptation of Run, Rose, Run.

4 days ago