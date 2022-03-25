Genesis To Play Their Last Ever Show This Weekend In London - Noise11.com

Phil Collins, Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks will bring Genesis to an end this Saturday in London when their play their last ever show.

The final Genesis tour started in the UK in 2021 and has toured Europe and North America since before returning to London for the final three shows.

The last Genesis album with Phil Collins was ‘We Can’t Dance’ in 1991. Phil left the band in 1996 and was replaced with Ray Wilson on vocals from 1996 to 2000 when the band finally split. Wilson was lead singer on the final Genesis album ‘Calling All Stations’.

Collins returned for the 2006-2007 tour and finally for the 2021-2022 tour.

Here is the Genesis setlist for this ‘The Last Domino’ tour.

Set 1:

Behind the Lines / Duke’s End (from Duke, 1980)

Turn It On Again (from Duke, 1980)

Mama (from Genesis, 1983)

Land of Confusion (from Invisible Touch, 1986)

Home by the Sea (from Genesis, 1983)

Second Home by the Sea (from Genesis, 1983)

Fading Lights (from We Can’t Dance, 1991)

The Cinema Show (from Selling England By the Pound, 1973)

Afterglow (from Wind & Wuthering, 1976)

Acoustic Set

That’s All (from Genesis, 1983)

The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway (from The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway, 1973)

Follow You Follow Me (from And Then There Were Three, 1978)

Set 2:

Duchess (from Duke, 1980)

No Son of Mine (from We Can’t Dance, 1991)

Firth of Fifth (from Selling England By the Pound, 1973)

I Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe) (from Selling England By the Pound, 1973)

Domino (from Invisible Touch, 1986)

Throwing It All Away (from Invisible Touch, 1986)

Tonight, Tonight, Tonight (from Invisible Touch, 1986)

Invisible Touch (from Invisible Touch, 1986)

Encore:

I Can’t Dance (from We Can’t Dance, 1991)

Dancing With the Moonlit Knight (from Selling England By the Pound, 1973)

The Carpet Crawlers (from The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway, 1973)

