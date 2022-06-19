George Ezra Didn't Expect How Big The Platinum Party Would Be - Noise11.com

George Ezra was “a bit ignorant” about the scale of the Platinum Party at the Palace concert.

Ezra was among the performers outside Buckingham Palace earlier this month for a special show honouring Queen Elizabeth’s 70 years on the throne, and despite his huge fame, he still had to take along proof of ID in order to gain admission to the gig because of the huge security operation, but it still took him until days afterwards to fully process the event.

He told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: “There was this whole stress of what you need to get in. There was a list – utility bill was one of them. We were like, ‘Let’s just do it by the book… do what they want’.

“I was a bit ignorant about how big an event it was. I got on stage and on seeing The Mall, I went, ‘Oh my God’. A couple of days later I walked down The Mall to soak it all in.

But it was great to be a part of it in real time.”

But George was grateful he’d taken along his household bills because it allowed him to go inside the palace after the concert – and use the toilet.

He added: “The utility bill came in handy because we were allowed into the palace after the concert.

“I was shown to the toilet where there were 20 urinals and I thought, ‘Well, this isn’t the family quarters, this is the guest wing’. It felt like a museum.”

George recently admitted it wasn’t his decision to censor the word “die” in his song ‘Green Green Grass’ during the concert.

Speaking about omitting the word from the line, “Green green grass, blue blue sky, you better throw a party on the day that I die”, he said:“I think the reaction to it has kind of worked in our favour to say it was unnecessary.

“My gut instinct was that you don’t need to change it.

“I don’t know if it came from the royals or the producers of the show, but it’s pretty obvious that if you’re playing for the Royal Family and the powers that be say, ‘We don’t want you to sing that lyric,’ then you’re not going to argue.”

