 George Ezra To Release New Album And Play Australia - Noise11.com
George Ezra

George Ezra (supplied)

George Ezra To Release New Album And Play Australia

by Paul Cashmere on June 7, 2022

in News

George Ezra will release a new album Gold Rush Kid later this week (10 June) and with it comes new songs to perform live for the first time in Australia.

Ezra will play Australian dates starting late October in Sydney. Ahead of that will be the release of his third album ‘Gold Rush Kid’ which has already had three singles ‘Anyone for You (Tiger Lily)’, ‘Green Green Grass’ and ‘ I Went Hunting’.

George Ezra last played in Australia in February and March 2019.

George Ezra Australian Headline Tour Dates
Saturday 29 October – Aware Super Theatre, Sydney
Monday 31 October – Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne (Public Holiday Eve)
Wednesday 02 November – Riverstage, Brisbane
Saturday 05 November – Kings Park & Botanic Garden, Perth

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Chris Martin, Coldplay, Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Chris Martin Is Ready For Broadway

Chris Martin wants to become a Broadway star.

1 day ago
Post Malone
Post Malone To Be A Father

Post Malone is determined to be a "hot dad".

4 days ago
Noise11 The 1975 photo by Ian Laidlaw
The 1975 Pencil In July 7 For An Announcement

The 1975 have earmarked July 7 as a "significant date for the band" ahead of the release of their fifth studio album.

5 days ago
BTS
Joe Biden Welcomes BTS To The White House

BTS visited the White House (Oval Office) yesterday to discuss diversity and other related issues with President of the United States Joe Biden.

5 days ago
The Wanted, Noise11, Music, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
The Wanted To Remain On Hold As They Come To Terms With Tom Parker’s Passing

The Wanted will remain in hiatus while the band comes to terms with the passing of singer Tom Parker.

5 days ago
Will Butler Releases First Solo Music After Leaving Arcade Fire

Will Butler has released his first solo music since departing Arcade Fire.

5 days ago
Billie Eilish Happier Than Ever
Billie Eilish and Matthew Vorce Split

Billie Eilish and Matthew Tyler Vorce have broken up.

6 days ago