George Ezra To Release New Album And Play Australia - Noise11.com

George Ezra will release a new album Gold Rush Kid later this week (10 June) and with it comes new songs to perform live for the first time in Australia.

Ezra will play Australian dates starting late October in Sydney. Ahead of that will be the release of his third album ‘Gold Rush Kid’ which has already had three singles ‘Anyone for You (Tiger Lily)’, ‘Green Green Grass’ and ‘ I Went Hunting’.

George Ezra last played in Australia in February and March 2019.

George Ezra Australian Headline Tour Dates

Saturday 29 October – Aware Super Theatre, Sydney

Monday 31 October – Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne (Public Holiday Eve)

Wednesday 02 November – Riverstage, Brisbane

Saturday 05 November – Kings Park & Botanic Garden, Perth

