George Harrison ‘All Things Must Pass’ Cover Art Made Into London Garden Display - Noise11.com

George Harrison ‘All Things Must Pass’ Cover Art Made Into London Garden Display

by Paul Cashmere on August 19, 2021

George Harrison’s widow Olivia Harrison and their son Dhani have recreated the All Things Must Pass cover art as an actual garden in London.

Speaking from the family home Friar Park, Dhani Harrison said, “The gnomes, other than my dad, were the most famous people who live here. Its huge. We are going to build a massive gnome and stick it in the middle of Chelsea for people to enjoy”.

The Harrison’s collaborated with Ruth Davis, a garden artist, to build a giant gnome, now on display at the Duke of York Square in Chelsea, London.

Olivia Harrison said, “I know how I feel. George would be over the moon with this. He’d like nothing more than being in a garden and his association with gnomes precedes him. Its beautiful and skillfull and the work that’s gone into it. The bark, the coconut husk. Its really beautiful, especially now at this time we are in. What could be better than a little levity.”

The George Harrison 50th anniversary ‘All Things Must Pass’ box was recently released. The album is currently no 6 in the UK, no 7 in the USA and no 9 in Australia.

