 George Michael Freedom Uncut To Screen In Cinemas - Noise11.com
George Michael photo by Ros OGorman

George Michael photo by Ros OGorman

George Michael Freedom Uncut To Screen In Cinemas

by Music-News.com on April 21, 2022

in News

Sony Music Entertainment and Trafalgar Releasing today announced the premiere of GEORGE MICHAEL FREEDOM UNCUT, a deeply autobiographical feature documentary narrated by the late Grammy® Award winner. GEORGE MICHAEL FREEDOM UNCUT will be released as a global cinema event on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Details of participating countries and cinemas will be listed on georgemichaelfreedomuncut.com from April 27th.

Throughout the film, Michael reveals openly and honestly the two distinct sides of his life: his very public music career and his private personal life that cameras never truly saw. Michael was heavily involved in and dedicated to the making of this documentary before his tragic passing in 2016, making GEORGE MICHAEL FREEDOM UNCUT an incredibly special posthumous release and a poignant and moving tribute to his legacy.

The film delves into the turbulent period after “Faith” leading up to, during and after the making of his “Listen Without Prejudice: Vol 1” album in 1990. At this pivotal period of his life, Michael is able to fight for his artistic freedom and lead the way for others. He meets his first real love, Anselmo Feleppa and navigates both the heartbreak of Anselmo’s early tragic passing from an AIDS related illness and the devastating loss of his mother. GEORGE MICHAEL FREEDOM UNCUT is also a brilliant reminder of Michael’s outstanding musical genius during the Wham! years and throughout his solo career. The film features timeless duets with George’s favourite artists and explores how he influenced the cultural landscape of his generation as one of the world’s best-selling artists of all time.

Interwoven with exclusive, personal archival footage, this year’s theatrical release includes never-seen-before footage from one of the most iconic videos in music history, “Freedom! ’90,” directed by Oscar® nominated David Fincher. The music video has been recently remastered in 4K and will screen in full ahead of the main feature in cinemas worldwide.

Produced by Big Geoff Overseas Limited in conjunction with Sony Music Entertainment and distributed theatrically worldwide by Trafalgar Releasing.

David Austin says, “The film is George’s final work. Narrated by George himself, it is the complete story.”

“George Michael was an inspiring artist whose story deserves to be shared on the big screen globally.” Tom Mackay, President, Premium Content, Sony Music Entertainment says, “In honor of George’s birthday this June, we are thrilled to be working with David Austin and our partners at Trafalgar Releasing to bring fans unprecedented access to his extraordinary life both on and off stage.”

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Marty Stuart and Connie Smith at Connie's Nashville Walk of Fame induction (photo from the Connie Smith Facebook page)
Nick Kontonicolas Congratulates Country Music Legend Connie Smith For Her Nashville Walk Of Fame Honor

Country Music legend Connie Smith has been awarded a star on the Nashville Walk of Fame. Noise11’s Nick Kontonicolas says he is privileged to be counted as a friend of Connie and her husband Marty Stuart.

5 hours ago
Re Styles of The Tubes
Re Styles of The Tubes Dies Aged 72

Re Styles of The Tubes passed away on Easter Sunday. She was 72.

8 hours ago
Duran Duran in Austin Texas photo by Ros O'Gorman
Duran Duran Have A Couple Of Intimate Dates Coming Up

Duran Duran have announced two warm-up shows at the O2 Academy Leicester on May 21 and 22.

18 hours ago
Alan Parsons Project Eye In The Sky
The Alan Parsons Project Tours North America For 40th Anniversary of Eye In The Sky

It is coming up to 40 years since the release of The Alan Parsons Project’s sixth album ‘Eye In The Sky’.

1 day ago
Peter Garrett of Midnight Oil at Mt Duneed - photo Noise11.com
Midnight Oil’s Canberra Show Shut Down Due To Severe Weather Conditions

Midnight Oil’s Canberra show at Stage 88 in Commonwealth Park has been stopped due to Canberra’s severe weather conditions.

2 days ago
Neil Finn of Crowded House photo by Ros O'Gorman
Neil Finn Has Covid, Crowded House Postpone Remainder of Dates

The remaining dates on the Crowded House Dreamers Are Waiting Tour have been postponed after Neil Finn tested positive to Covid on Monday and is now isolating for seven days.

3 days ago
Peter Garrett Midnight Oil 6 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Midnight Oil Pay Tribute To Chris Bailey

Midnight Oil have once again performed The Saints classic ‘Know Your Product’ as a tribute to Chris Bailey who died at 9 April 2022 at age 65.

3 days ago