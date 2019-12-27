 George Michael’s Sister Dies At Age 55 On Third Anniversary of his Death - Noise11.com
George Michael, photo by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo

George Michael - Photo by Ros O'Gorman

George Michael’s Sister Dies At Age 55 On Third Anniversary of his Death

by Paul Cashmere on December 28, 2019

in News

George Michael’s sister Melanie Panayiotou has died on the third anniversary of her brother’s death. She was 55.

Melanie was found by her sister Yioda on Christmas evening. George Michael died on 25 December 2016.

George was close to his sister Melanie. She inherited almost $AUD93 million (£
50 million) in his will.

A family statement announced, “We can confirm that very tragically Melanie has passed away suddenly. We would simply ask that the family’s privacy be respected at this very sad time.”

George and Melanie are survived by sister Yioda and father Kyriacos (aka Jack). Their mother Lesley was 58 when she died in 1997.

