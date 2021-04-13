george To Reform For ‘Polyserena’ Album 20th Anniversary - Noise11.com

george will reform for shows in Brisbane to mark the 20th anniversary of their ‘Polyserena’ album.

Katie Noonan and her brother Tyrone formed George. The ‘Polyserena’ album featured the line-up with Paulie Bromley, Nick Stewart and Geoff Green, who will also perform as george at the shows.

After two album, in 2004, the band split after their last show in December. Their was a one-off show in Sydney in 2005 but it took 11 more years for George to play again, at Queenscliff Music Festival in 2016.

‘Polyserena’ was released in March 2002. It was a number one album in Australia. Polyserena debuted at #1 on the ARIA charts in 2002, launching george onto the national stage and earning them six ARIA nominations that year – ‘Album Of The Year’, ‘Best Group’, Best Cover Art’, ‘Producer of the Year’, ‘Best Pop Release’ and winning them the award for ‘Breakthrough Artist – Album’. The album generated three Top 40 hits ‘Special Ones’ (11 June 2001), ‘Run’ (October 2001) and ‘Breathe In Now’ (28 January 2002) before the album was released.

The band said today, “We are thrilled to be hosting 4 of Queensland’s finest artists as our opening acts for our shows! Katie’s home of Gubbi Gubbi Country/Sunshine Coast has recently been gifted two beautiful songmakers in Worimi woman Lydia Fairhall and Yalanji songstress Deline Briscoe, and alongside Australian South Sea Islander and Aboriginal singer-songwriter Georgia Corowa (who is based on Quandamooka Country/North Stradbroke Island) – these 3 powerful women will be opening the first 3 concerts.

“The fourth show will be opened by one of Katie’s long term collaborators and mates, the poetic storyteller Jack Carty.”

george: Polyserena 20th Anniversary Live

Thursday May 6 – Brisbane Powerhouse

Friday May 7 – Brisbane Powerhouse

Saturday May 8 – Brisbane Powerhouse – 2 shows

