 george To Reform For ‘Polyserena’ Album 20th Anniversary - Noise11.com
george

george

george To Reform For ‘Polyserena’ Album 20th Anniversary

by Paul Cashmere @paulcashmere on April 13, 2021

in News

george will reform for shows in Brisbane to mark the 20th anniversary of their ‘Polyserena’ album.

Katie Noonan and her brother Tyrone formed George. The ‘Polyserena’ album featured the line-up with Paulie Bromley, Nick Stewart and Geoff Green, who will also perform as george at the shows.

After two album, in 2004, the band split after their last show in December. Their was a one-off show in Sydney in 2005 but it took 11 more years for George to play again, at Queenscliff Music Festival in 2016.

‘Polyserena’ was released in March 2002. It was a number one album in Australia. Polyserena debuted at #1 on the ARIA charts in 2002, launching george onto the national stage and earning them six ARIA nominations that year – ‘Album Of The Year’, ‘Best Group’, Best Cover Art’, ‘Producer of the Year’, ‘Best Pop Release’ and winning them the award for ‘Breakthrough Artist – Album’. The album generated three Top 40 hits ‘Special Ones’ (11 June 2001), ‘Run’ (October 2001) and ‘Breathe In Now’ (28 January 2002) before the album was released.


The band said today, “We are thrilled to be hosting 4 of Queensland’s finest artists as our opening acts for our shows! Katie’s home of Gubbi Gubbi Country/Sunshine Coast has recently been gifted two beautiful songmakers in Worimi woman Lydia Fairhall and Yalanji songstress Deline Briscoe, and alongside Australian South Sea Islander and Aboriginal singer-songwriter Georgia Corowa (who is based on Quandamooka Country/North Stradbroke Island) – these 3 powerful women will be opening the first 3 concerts.

“The fourth show will be opened by one of Katie’s long term collaborators and mates, the poetic storyteller Jack Carty.”

george: Polyserena 20th Anniversary Live

Thursday May 6 – Brisbane Powerhouse
Friday May 7 – Brisbane Powerhouse
Saturday May 8 – Brisbane Powerhouse – 2 shows

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

The Libertines, music news, noise11.com
The Libertines Announce Their Reformation

The Libertines have announced the 'Giddy Up A Ding-Dong Tour’.

4 hours ago
Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan Withdraws From American Idol After Testing Positive To Coronavirus

Paula Abdul is returning to American Idol to sub for sick judge Luke Bryan. The country singer will miss the talent contest's first live show of the season after contracting Covid-19.

10 hours ago
Justin-Bieber-performs-at-Cockatoo-Island-photo-by-Ros-OGorman
Justin Bieber Plays School Concert In LA

Justin Bieber delighted elementary school children in Los Angeles on Thursday by staging a surprise mini-concert outdoors.

1 day ago
Justin Bieber in Sydney
Australian Charts: Justin Bieber ‘Justice’ Is No 1

Justin Bieber returns to the No.1 spot this week with his sixth album "Justice" for a second week at the top in Australia.

2 days ago
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Swift Previews Colbie Caillat Duet

Taylor Swift is dropping reworked Fearless tracks left, right, and centre as she prepares to re-release the album on Friday.

3 days ago
will.i.am photo by Ros O'Gorman
will.i.am Creates Hi-Tech Face Mask

will.i.am has created a futuristic face covering to help people protect themselves and others during the Covid-19 pandemic.

5 days ago
Coldplay perform at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne on Friday 9 December 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Coldplay Have Another Album Ready To Go

Coldplay's new album is reportedly imminent.

5 days ago