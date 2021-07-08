Geri Horner Recalls Spice Girls 'Wannabe' 20 Years On - Noise11.com

Geri Horner has recalled buying her Spice Girls bandmates a gold ring each like the one on the ‘Spice’ album cover.

The girl group – also comprising Mel B, Emma Bunton, Melanie C, and Victoria Beckham – are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their debut single ‘Wannabe’ today (08.07.21).

And Ginger Spice has recalled gifting the sentimental rings with their band name engraved on them to Scary, Baby, Sporty and Posh Spice, respectively, as a symbol of their “special bond”.

Alongside some throwback snaps, she wrote on Instagram: “25 years of ‘Wannabe’. Wow. The song that changed the lives of five girls from Britain.

“The first picture was taken in my back garden on a Sunday – we were all listening to the radio together that day we went to number 3 in the charts!!

“The black and white picture was from our first ever photoshoot!

“And the famous ring… I bought a gold ring for each of the girls when we first got together, as a symbol of our friendship. It’s a special bond that continues to stand the test of time. I’m so proud of everything we have achieved together, girls. BIG thank you to our amazing fans from all over the world for your support and loyalty. Love, Ginger. @emmaleebunton, @melaniecmusic, @officialmelb, @victoriabeckham

#wannabe25.”

Sporty also thanked their fans and the co-writers behind ‘Wannabe’ – Biff Stannard and Matt Rowe – for helping to catapult them to superstardom in 1996.

Melanie wrote on her page on the social media app: “25 years! Can you believe it?!

“With the help of our amazing fans this song catapulted us on our incredible journey, so much love and thanks to you guys today, the wonderful Matt and Biff, and my darling Spice Girls.

“So many memories! The Strongroom, St Pancras, those stairs! And backflipping all over the World!

“Happy Birthday Wannabe!

“Can’t wait until we Zig a zig ahh again!!! (sic)”

Meanwhile, Spotify has teamed up with the ‘Too Much’ hitmakers and Universal Music on a catalogue partnership to bring fans some exclusive content.

On the All Out 90s playlist, there is a video with behind-the-scenes footage proving fans with the inside story of their rise to fame and the ‘Wannabe’ era.

This Is Spice Girls, meanwhile, is the “ultimate destination for Spice Girls fans on Spotify”, with a new version of the ‘Wannabe’ music video.

Elsewhere, ‘The WANNABE’ podcast offers “insights into where the famous five are now, and how their careers progressed since their time in one of the world’s most famous girl bands.”

And then there is the BBC’s ‘Raw’ podcast featuring “rare and newly discovered interviews”.

The streaming platform has also placed a flagship Times Square billboard in New York.

In a statement, the Spice Girls said: “Spice Girls has always been about unity and inclusion, and it makes us so proud that after 25 years our music is still inspiring a whole new generation. Thanks to Spotify for keeping us connected to our fans around the world. Streaming has been a huge part of keeping our music alive and it’s amazing that so many people around the world listen to us on Spotify.”

