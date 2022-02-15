 Ghostbusters Director Ivan Reitman Has Died At Age 75 - Noise11.com
Ivan Reitman on the set of Ghostbusters

Ivan Reitman on the set of Ghostbusters

Ghostbusters Director Ivan Reitman Has Died At Age 75

by Paul Cashmere on February 15, 2022

in News

Ivan Reitman, the name behind the classic movies ‘Ghostbusters’, ‘Twins’, ‘Kindergarten Cop’ and National Lampoon’s Animal House’, has died at age 75.

Dan Aykroyd led the tributes saying, “Feeling heartbreak today for Geneviève, Catherine, Caroline, Jason and family. The loss of my friend, collaborator, champion and one of the last great creative talents of the BIG SCREEN ERA crumples me. Now on Thursdays who am I gonna call?”

Reitman directed Aykroyd in ‘Ghostbusters’ (1984) and ‘Ghostbusters II’ (1989). His son Jason Reitman directed the recent ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ with Aykroyd making a cameo. Dan was also in Ivan’s lesser known ‘Evolution’.

Ivan Reitman died in his sleep at his home in Montecito, California on 12 February 2022.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Peter Garrett A Version of Now
New Music Releases For 15 July 2016

Major new titles coming out this week include: Peter Garrett, 9Electric, Jeff Beck, and the Ghostbusters soundtrack.

July 15, 2016
Ghostbusters
Ghostbusters Trailer Gets Over 13 Million Views In One Day

The trailer for the new 2016 reboot of ‘Ghostbusters’ has been viewed over 13 million times in the first day of release.

March 5, 2016
Ghostbusters cast
Melissa McCarthy To Front All Female Ghostbusters Cast

Mike & Molly star Melissa McCarthy will star in the big budget revitalisation of Ghostbusters.

January 28, 2015
Ghostbusters
Ghostbusters Star Harold Ramis Dead At 69

Harold Ramis, best known for his role as Spengler the Ghostbuster in Ghostbusters, has died at his home in Chicago at age 69.

February 25, 2014