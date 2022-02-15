Ghostbusters Director Ivan Reitman Has Died At Age 75 - Noise11.com

Ivan Reitman, the name behind the classic movies ‘Ghostbusters’, ‘Twins’, ‘Kindergarten Cop’ and National Lampoon’s Animal House’, has died at age 75.

Dan Aykroyd led the tributes saying, “Feeling heartbreak today for Geneviève, Catherine, Caroline, Jason and family. The loss of my friend, collaborator, champion and one of the last great creative talents of the BIG SCREEN ERA crumples me. Now on Thursdays who am I gonna call?”

Reitman directed Aykroyd in ‘Ghostbusters’ (1984) and ‘Ghostbusters II’ (1989). His son Jason Reitman directed the recent ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ with Aykroyd making a cameo. Dan was also in Ivan’s lesser known ‘Evolution’.

Ivan Reitman died in his sleep at his home in Montecito, California on 12 February 2022.

