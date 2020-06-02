Gilad Segev (aka Passerby) and HaHui Grace The Big Screen At Times Square

Israel’s Gilad Segev (aka Passerby) with the Chinese singer HaHui stood tall at New York’s iconic Times Square this week, when they were displayed on the big screen highlighting their collaboration in English and Chinese of the song ‘Be There’.

Passerby recorded the virtual duet during lockdown with the China based singer HaHui.

Passerby’s ‘Be There’ was dedicated to worldwide health workers and their remarkable sacrifices and bravery fighting COVID-19. The video generated millions of views in China.

Gilad’s Passerby has been in development for the USA with Noise11.com Chief Operating Officer Nick Kontonicolas, who has acted as a mentor and become a good friend of Gilad. Gilad’s Passerby project presents a tremendous opportunity in the expansion of cultural crossover content relative to a world market,” Mr Kontonicolas said.

‘Be There’ became a huge hit in China with millions of views, and now as Passerby is about to take his phenomenal success in Asia to the US market, it was presented by his promoters to the worldwide audiences at the global main stage of time square.

Before this COVID-19 period, Passerby’s international success saw him perform all over the world while focusing on the Asian market. He now has over million followers in China, but like most performers these days he is confined to his home in Israel.

“It is hard not to travel, especially as my stagename is Passerby,” Gilad says. “Saying that, I also understood that the greatest travels are in our mind, and that physical traveling is just a trigger for these amazing journey our soul makes. Therefore I find my way to travel, even between four walls, as everything in life can be seen as a road”.

In July Passerby plans to release his E.P. ‘NY001’, featuring five Songs with music videos, all filmed in New York prior to COVID-19.

“Like many people I feel New York City is a center of energy in our world, and I surely think it’s a good time to dedicate my new release to its brave people and health workers as it was hit so hard,” Gilad says. “As Passerby I traveled almost everywhere. There is no city similar to New York City, it vibrates differently. During the months I spent there I tried to connect to the silence between the sounds it makes and that what inspired me to write the ‘NY001’ E.P.”.

If all goes well, Passerby multimedia, multi guest international tour will take place in Central America at autumn 2020 and will continue to the US at the beginning of 2021 continuing also at the autumn of that year.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments