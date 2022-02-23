Glass Animals Inspired By Drummers Near Fatal Accident - Noise11.com

Glass Animals were inspired by drummer Joe Seaward’s near-fatal crash.

Seaward’s cycling accident was a “wake-up call” for the band after Joe fractured his skull and broke his leg almost four years ago in a lorry collision which left him fighting for his life.

Speaking to the Metro newspaper’s Guilty Pleasures column, frontman Dave Bayley said: “We really didn’t know if he was going to survive. We had to cancel everything we had coming up.

“When he started recovering, we were like, ‘We are so lucky to be able to do what we love for a living’ – you can never take that for granted.

“We’d been on the road, touring for five years solid at that point and we were all knackered. When that happened, it was a wake-up call. It was a horrible thing, but it ended up uniting everybody.”

Meanwhile, being by his side in hospital provided the inspiration behind the band’s album ‘Dreamland’ as they reflected on “life”.

Dave added: “You end up thinking about the past and your life. That’s where the roots of this record came from.”

After the accident in 2018, the singer gave fans an update on the group’s Facebook page and revealed the extent of his friend’s injuries.

At the time, he wrote: “The neurosurgery consisted of reshaping part of his skull that had collapsed and been compressed into the brain by the weight of the truck’s trailer. “The operation was successful, but the collapsed skull had bruised and damaged the area of the brain responsible for speech.

“Initially Joe was only able to get out one word … ‘I’ … but each day he is finding more. As far as we know, no other areas of his brain are severely damaged like this.

“He can still wiggle his fingers and twinkle his toes, and he still laughs at all my shit jokes.”

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



