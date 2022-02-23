 Glass Animals Inspired By Drummers Near Fatal Accident - Noise11.com
Glass Animals

Glass Animals

Glass Animals Inspired By Drummers Near Fatal Accident

by Music-News.com on February 24, 2022

in News

Glass Animals were inspired by drummer Joe Seaward’s near-fatal crash.

Seaward’s cycling accident was a “wake-up call” for the band after Joe fractured his skull and broke his leg almost four years ago in a lorry collision which left him fighting for his life.

Speaking to the Metro newspaper’s Guilty Pleasures column, frontman Dave Bayley said: “We really didn’t know if he was going to survive. We had to cancel everything we had coming up.

“When he started recovering, we were like, ‘We are so lucky to be able to do what we love for a living’ – you can never take that for granted.

“We’d been on the road, touring for five years solid at that point and we were all knackered. When that happened, it was a wake-up call. It was a horrible thing, but it ended up uniting everybody.”

Meanwhile, being by his side in hospital provided the inspiration behind the band’s album ‘Dreamland’ as they reflected on “life”.

Dave added: “You end up thinking about the past and your life. That’s where the roots of this record came from.”

After the accident in 2018, the singer gave fans an update on the group’s Facebook page and revealed the extent of his friend’s injuries.

At the time, he wrote: “The neurosurgery consisted of reshaping part of his skull that had collapsed and been compressed into the brain by the weight of the truck’s trailer. “The operation was successful, but the collapsed skull had bruised and damaged the area of the brain responsible for speech.

“Initially Joe was only able to get out one word … ‘I’ … but each day he is finding more. As far as we know, no other areas of his brain are severely damaged like this.

“He can still wiggle his fingers and twinkle his toes, and he still laughs at all my shit jokes.”

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Florence Welch, Florence and the Machine - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Florence + The Machine Debut New Song ‘King’

Florence + The Machine surprised fans with a brand new song ‘King’ this week.

1 hour ago
Michael Buble at Rod Laver Arena, photo Ros O'Gorman
Michael Bublé Confirms Fourth Child

Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato have confirmed they are expecting their fourth child.

8 hours ago
BTS
K-Pop Band BTS To Play Vegas

BTS have announced a four-night Las Vegas residency. BTS has unveiled plans to bring the 'Permission To Dance On Stage' concert to Sin City's Allegiant Stadium, which can hold nearly 65,000 people.

14 hours ago
Justin Bieber, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Justin Bieber Sets Italy Date For July

Justin Bieber is set to play the iconic Lucca Summer Festival.

2 days ago
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa and Rita Ora Play Tribute To Jamal Edwards

Dua Lipa and Rita Ora have paid tribute to SB.TV founder Jamal Edwards, who has died at the age of 31.

2 days ago
Michael Buble at Rod Laver Arena, photo Ros O'Gorman
Michael Bublé To Be A Father For The Fourth Time

Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato are reportedly expecting their fourth child.

2 days ago
Justin Bieber, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Justin Bieber Cancels Shows After Testing Positive To Covid-19

Justin Bieber has been forced to cancel a gig after testing positive for Covid-19.

4 days ago