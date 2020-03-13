Glastonbury Announces Line-Up Despite Coronavirus Fears - Noise11.com

Glastonbury is going ahead despite the global fear of Coronavirus.

The line-up for 2020 has been announced with headliners:

Kendrick Lamar, Friday headliner

Paul McCartney, Saturday headliner

Taylor Swift, Sunday headliner

Diana Ross, Sunday teatime “legend” slot

Australians on the 2020 bill are The Avalanches, Crowded House (they formed in Melbourne, stop your whinging) and Tones & I.

Here is who is playing 2020:

Aitch

AJ Tracey

Anderson .Paak & the Free Nationals

Angel Olsen

Anna Calvi

The Avalanches

Banks

Baxter Dury

Beabadoobee

The Big Moon

Big Thief

Black Uhuru

Blossoms

Brittany Howard

Burna Boy

Cage The Elephant

Camila Cabello

Candi Staton

Caribou

Cate Le Bon

Celeste

Charli XCX

Clairo

Confidence Man

Crowded House

Danny Brown

Declan McKenna

Dizzee Rascal

Dua Lipa

EarthGang

EOB

Editors

Elbow

Fatboy Slim

FKA twigs

Fontaines DC

Gilberto Gil & Family

Glass Animals

Goldfrapp

Greentea Peng

Groove Armada

Haim

Happy Mondays

Herbie Hancock

Imelda May

The Isley Brothers

Jarv Is

Jehnny Beth

The Jesus and Mary Chain

Kacey Musgraves

Kano

Kelis

Khruangbin

Kokoko!

La Roux

Lana Del Rey

Laura Marling

Lianne La Havas

The Lightning Seeds

London Grammar

Mabel

Manic Street Preachers

Metronomy

Nadine Shah

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds

Nubya Garcia

The Orielles

Pet Shop Boys

Phoebe Bridgers

Primal Scream

Richard Dawson

Robyn

Rufus Wainwright

Sam Fender

Sampa The Great

Seun Kuti

Sinéad O’Connor

Skunk Anansie

Snarky Puppy

Soccer Mommy

The Specials

Squid

The Staves

Supergrass

Suzanne Vega

Thom Yorke Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes

Thundercat

Tinariwen

TLC

Tom Misch & Yussef Dayes

Tones and I

Glastonbury 2020 is 24-28 June in Somerset, UK.

