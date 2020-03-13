Glastonbury Announces Line-Up Despite Coronavirus Fears - Noise11.com

Glastonbury is going ahead despite the global fear of Coronavirus.
The line-up for 2020 has been announced with headliners:
Kendrick Lamar, Friday headliner
Paul McCartney, Saturday headliner
Taylor Swift, Sunday headliner
Diana Ross, Sunday teatime “legend” slot
Australians on the 2020 bill are The Avalanches, Crowded House (they formed in Melbourne, stop your whinging) and Tones & I.
Here is who is playing 2020:
Aitch
AJ Tracey
Anderson .Paak & the Free Nationals
Angel Olsen
Anna Calvi
The Avalanches
Banks
Baxter Dury
Beabadoobee
The Big Moon
Big Thief
Black Uhuru
Blossoms
Brittany Howard
Burna Boy
Cage The Elephant
Camila Cabello
Candi Staton
Caribou
Cate Le Bon
Celeste
Charli XCX
Clairo
Confidence Man
Crowded House
Danny Brown
Declan McKenna
Dizzee Rascal
Dua Lipa
EarthGang
EOB
Editors
Elbow
Fatboy Slim
FKA twigs
Fontaines DC
Gilberto Gil & Family
Glass Animals
Goldfrapp
Greentea Peng
Groove Armada
Haim
Happy Mondays
Herbie Hancock
Imelda May
The Isley Brothers
Jarv Is
Jehnny Beth
The Jesus and Mary Chain
Kacey Musgraves
Kano
Kelis
Khruangbin
Kokoko!
La Roux
Lana Del Rey
Laura Marling
Lianne La Havas
The Lightning Seeds
London Grammar
Mabel
Manic Street Preachers
Metronomy
Nadine Shah
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds
Nubya Garcia
The Orielles
Pet Shop Boys
Phoebe Bridgers
Primal Scream
Richard Dawson
Robyn
Rufus Wainwright
Sam Fender
Sampa The Great
Seun Kuti
Sinéad O’Connor
Skunk Anansie
Snarky Puppy
Soccer Mommy
The Specials
Squid
The Staves
Supergrass
Suzanne Vega
Thom Yorke Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes
Thundercat
Tinariwen
TLC
Tom Misch & Yussef Dayes
Tones and I
Glastonbury 2020 is 24-28 June in Somerset, UK.
