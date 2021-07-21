Glastonbury's Equinox Label Cancelled - Noise11.com

Glastonbury Festival’s proposed one-day event in September will not go ahead.

The festival, set to be called Equinox, had a license and permission for 50,000 attendees at the Worthy Farm site which usually hosts the annual five-day extravaganza in June.

But co-organiser Emily Eavis wrote on Instagram on Tuesday that the plan had been shelved, with the team instead putting all of their emphasis into preparing for Friday’s opening of Worthy Pleasures.

“Three days until we open the @worthypastures gates and it’s looking so lush on the farm,” Eavis wrote. “We’ve decided not to go ahead with the September gig idea for a number of reasons, so we’re putting all of our energy into the campsite for now! See you in a few days…”

Glastonbury offered no further comment on the cancellation, and no additional updates on the issue are expected.

Worthy Pleasures is a family campsite at Glastonbury’s annual home for the summer of 2021, after two consecutive years of the main festival being cancelled due to Covid-19. The campsite will have no music and a noise curfew of 11pm.

However, food traders, bars, and a “village store” selling fresh bread and other produce will be on offer for those families who come to Worthy Farm in Somerset.

Glastonbury was the first major event to cancel its 2021 festival. Other festivals including Isle of Wight and Wireless also moved to September due to previous Covid-19 restrictions.

