Gordi Makes Sandwiches With Bon Iver Producers

Gordi brought her long-time producers Chris Messina and Zach Hanson across from Wisconsin to make her new song ‘Sandwiches’.

Gordi shares Messina and Hanson with Bon Iver. Vernon has produced the four Bon Iver albums, Messina was also on the last one ‘i,i’.

Sophie Payten (aka Gordi) released her first album ‘Reservoir’ in 2017. ‘Sandwiches’ is already her third new song for 2020.

The video for ‘Sandwiches’ was filmed in her hometown of Canowindra.

Gordi has a stack of shows in Europe and North America through until June.

Gordi Tour Dates:

Wed. Feb. 26 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National ^

Thu. Feb. 27 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live ^

Wed. April 29 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater *

Tue. May 5 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE *

Wed. May 6 – Detroit, MI @ Fillmore *

Tue. May 12 – Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre *

Wed. May 13 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom *

Thu. May 14 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live Moody Theatre *

Sun. May 17 – Guadalajara, MX @ Corona Capital Festival

Tue. May 19 – Mexico City, MX @ El Plaza Condessa *

Fri. May 22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery *

Wed. May 27 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Lawn *

Fri. May 29 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheater *

Sun. May 31 – Miami, FL @ Fillmore Miami *

Tue. June 2 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston PAC *

Thu. June 4 – Harrisburg, PA @ Riverfront Park Harrisburg University *

Fri. June 5 – Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang *

^ with Bear’s Den

* with Of Monsters and Men

