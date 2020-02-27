 Gordi Makes Sandwiches With Bon Iver Producers - Noise11.com
Gordi

Gordi

Gordi Makes Sandwiches With Bon Iver Producers

by Paul Cashmere on February 27, 2020

in News

Gordi brought her long-time producers Chris Messina and Zach Hanson across from Wisconsin to make her new song ‘Sandwiches’.

Gordi shares Messina and Hanson with Bon Iver. Vernon has produced the four Bon Iver albums, Messina was also on the last one ‘i,i’.

Sophie Payten (aka Gordi) released her first album ‘Reservoir’ in 2017. ‘Sandwiches’ is already her third new song for 2020.

The video for ‘Sandwiches’ was filmed in her hometown of Canowindra.

Gordi has a stack of shows in Europe and North America through until June.

Gordi Tour Dates:
Wed. Feb. 26 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National ^
Thu. Feb. 27 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live ^
Wed. April 29 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater *
Tue. May 5 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE *
Wed. May 6 – Detroit, MI @ Fillmore *
Tue. May 12 – Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre *
Wed. May 13 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom *
Thu. May 14 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live Moody Theatre *
Sun. May 17 – Guadalajara, MX @ Corona Capital Festival
Tue. May 19 – Mexico City, MX @ El Plaza Condessa *
Fri. May 22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery *
Wed. May 27 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Lawn *
Fri. May 29 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheater *
Sun. May 31 – Miami, FL @ Fillmore Miami *
Tue. June 2 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston PAC *
Thu. June 4 – Harrisburg, PA @ Riverfront Park Harrisburg University *
Fri. June 5 – Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang *

^ with Bear’s Den
* with Of Monsters and Men

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Wendy Matthews, Noise11, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Apia, Shorrock and the Songs of Paul Simon … Wendy Matthews Has Some Busy Months Ahead

Over the next three months Wendy Matthews fans will have the chance to see her sing the songs of Paul Simon, make her first ever public performance of ‘You’ve Always Got The Blues’ with Kate Ceberano for Apia and sing at a very special show with Little River Band founder Glenn Shorrock in Little River, the Victorian town LRB was named after.

43 mins ago
Judith Owen Is Coming Back To Australia and It Will Be Impressive

I first saw Judith Owen at The Cat Club in Melbourne in 2016. It was breathtaking.

1 day ago
David Roback
David Roback of Mazzy Star Dies Aged 61

Mazzy Star guitarist and songwriter David Roback has died at the age of 61. A cause of death is yet to be revealed.

1 day ago
Madonna performs at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 12 March 2016. This is the first show of the Australian leg of her world wide Rebel Heart Tour.
Madonna Fans Furious After Three Hour Show Delay

Madonna's Madame X Show in Paris was delayed by three hours on Saturday after the production was hit with "unforeseen technical problems".

2 days ago
Robbie Williams Heavy Entertainment Tour at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 24 February 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Robbie Williams Extends His Vegas Stay

Robbie Williams has announced more Vegas dates.

2 days ago
a-ha at A Day On The Green 2020 photo by Serge Thomann
a-ha and Rick Astley, Melbourne, 23 February 2020 #REVIEW

There are some people who think a-ha and Rick Astley are one-hit-wonders. Those misguided folk not only missed out on some brilliant pop tunes, they presumably weren't at a-ha and Rick Astley's Melbourne joint shows last weekend.

2 days ago
Borzoi
Australia’s Borzoi Added To SXSW

Melbourne's Austin based three-piece Borzoi have been added to the SXSW 2020 line-up.

2 days ago