 Gorillaz To Release Live Cracker Island - Noise11.com
Gorillaz - Photo by Ros O'Gorman.

Gorillaz - Photo by Ros O'Gorman.

Gorillaz To Release Live Cracker Island

by Music-News.com on June 9, 2022

in News

Gorillaz are set to release live favourite ‘Cracker Island’.

Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett’s animated band have been performing the track with added vocals from Thundercat on their world tour.

And now it’s available to pre-save after the band posted a teaser clip featuring the cartoon band members 2D, Murdoc Niccals, Noodle and Russel on their socials.

The caption read: “Cracker Island is coming… Pre-save now. #thelastcult.”

There’s no release date at the time of writing.

Last year, the ‘Feel Good Inc’ hitmakers released the three-track EP ‘Meanwhile’, featuring AJ Tracey, Jelani Blackman and Alicai Harley.

Meanwhile, Damon previously teased a collaboration of sorts with Sir Paul McCartney.

Albarn revealed last year that he recorded music with the legendary Beatles star and he hopes to use it on a future Gorillaz LP.

He said: “I have a recording of Paul and myself that I could use for a Gorillaz track. It could easily fit on a Gorillaz album. It’s a very simple, basic recording but I would never release it without talking to him first.”

Damon went on to insist that the recording is not a full track but praised Paul as “one of the most special pop musicians”.

He said: “[I don’t want to say I have] a track with Paul, because I don’t, but I could definitely work with him. He is one of the most special pop musicians ever.”

Gorillaz’s last studio album was 2020’s ‘Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez’, which featured the likes of Sir Elton John, St. Vincent and Beck.

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Seye Adelekan The Heavy Seas, Photo by Ros OGorman Damon Albarn, Photo by Ros O'Gorman Damon Albarn, Photo by Ros O'Gorman Damon Albarn, Photo by Ros O'Gorman Damon Albarn, Photo by Ros O'Gorman Seye Adelekan, The Heavy Seas, Photo by Ros OGorman Blur Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Blur Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Blur Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Alison Hawkins Makes First Public Statement Since Death of Taylor Hawkins

Alison Hawkins, the wife of the late Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters, has issued a statement for the first time since the death of her husband on 25 March 2022.

6 hours ago
Arctic Monkeys. Photo by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Arctic Monkeys Announce More Australian Dates For January

Arctic Monkeys have announced Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane shows for 2023 in addition to their festival dates.

12 hours ago
Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman
Kylie Minogue Pops Up At A Coldplay Gig

Kylie Minogue reunited with Coldplay for another live rendition of 'Can't Get You Out of My Head' at the weekend.

2 days ago
Chris Martin, Coldplay, Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Chris Martin Is Ready For Broadway

Chris Martin wants to become a Broadway star.

3 days ago
Will Butler Releases First Solo Music After Leaving Arcade Fire

Will Butler has released his first solo music since departing Arcade Fire.

June 2, 2022
Joss Stone, music news, noise11.com
Joss Stone Quits Touring To Be A Stay At Home Mum

Joss Stone has suggested her touring days are over.

June 1, 2022
Avril Lavigne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.
Avril Lavigne Is Planning Christmas Album and Cookbook

Avril Lavigne wants to release a cookbook.

June 1, 2022