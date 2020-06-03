 Grace Turner Debuts Half Light from Half Truths - Noise11.com
Grace Turner Half Truths

Grace Turner Debuts Half Light from Half Truths

by Paul Cashmere on June 3, 2020

in News

Grace Turner has previewed her upcoming ‘Half Truths’ EP with a new song ‘Half Light’.

The song has landed ahead of Grace’s eagerly awaited debut E.P. due 7 August.

‘Half Light’ is about “the dualities we have within ourselves and the many potentially conflicting parts of the personalities we live with,” says Grace. “it also explores the world of half-truths we live within as a society, I am constantly questioning the world around me and how I fit into it and what makes me who I am”.

The start of ‘Half Truths’ began with producer Timothy Harvey at Sound Park Studios in Melbourne before heading to a shed in Cessnock to be completed by Fletcher Matthews. Grace wrote the songs in the Hunter Valley of New South Wales.

Tracklist:
1. Disdain
2. Crossed Your Mind
3. Half Light
4. Easy I Fall
5. Dead Or Alive
6. Get Your Head Straight
7. Forget About The World

