Graham Gouldman Recruits Ringo Starr For New Album

10cc founder and songwriter Graham Gouldman has picked up a guy called Ringo to play on his next album.

Ringo Starr is the drummer for Graham Gouldman’s next album. Nashville singer songwriter Beth Nielson Chapman also makes an appearance.

“I’ve got a new solo album coming out in March. Its called ‘Modesty Forbids’,” Graham Gouldman tells Noise11.com.

About the title he says, “It’s a phrase that always struck me, like a contradiction. If you asked me all the hits I’ve had I’d say “well, I’ve had this and that” and then I’d go “but I could continue but modesty forbids”. In other words, I’ve got lots of things I could tell you. I was telling it to the people who designed the cover and they really loved it and they designed a great cover as well”.

Ringo Starr plays drums on the album because, well, Graham asked him to. “I toured with him in 2018. I did two tours with him. When I was writing songs for the album I was writing about that experience and I was thinking ‘who could I get to play drums’ and thought ‘oh well, its pretty obvious really’. He very kindly did it. He played great”.

Considering the legendary past of both Graham and Ringo, they had met for the very first time only a few years back. “I had never met him before the time I did the tours with him. I met him at the beginning of 2018. Our paths never crossed,” Graham said.

Nashville’s Beth Neilson Chapman is also on the album. “Beth Neilson Chapman, she and I have written before,” says Graham. “I put an EP out on 2017. One of the songs was co-written with her. There is a song on the new album ‘All Around The World’ I wrote with her and another Nashville musician Gordon Kennedy, who co-wrote Eric Clapton’s ‘Change The World’”.

Graham will keep the songs from ‘Modesty Forbids’ separate to his 10CC shows. “I have a show called ‘Heart Full of Song’ which I have never done in Australia. I do the songs that I’ve written over the decades. It gives me a chance to talk about the songs I’ve done for other people and talk about how the songs came about. It’s a completely different show. I am considering doing one of the songs from ‘Modesty Forbids’ in the 10CC show only because its relevant. Actually, we still do a new song that I wrote with one of our singers. He wanted to write a 70s, 10CC like song. It turned out so great I include it in the 10CC set. It’s the only non-10CC song in the 10CC set”.

On his upcoming Australian tour Graham was fascinated to discover that he was going to play in a Zoo. “When I saw it on our itinerary I thought it was going to be at a venue called The Zoo. It is actually in the Zoo”.

Graham Gouldman’s Melbourne Zoo date is Friday February 21.

Other dates are:

10cc -AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES

Saturday 22nd February 2020 Southern Cross Club, Canberra

Sunday 23rd February 2020 Anitas Theatre, Wollongong

Tuesday 25th February, 2020 Astor Theatre, Perth

Thursday 27th February, 2020 Enmore Theatre, Sydney with special guest Russell Morris and band

Friday 28th February 2020 Twin Towns, Gold Coast

Saturday 29th February 2020 Events Centre, Caloundra

Monday 2nd March 2020 Civic Theatre, Townsville

Tuesday 3rd March 2020 Performing Arts Centre, Cairns

Wednesday 4th March 2020 Civic Centre, Darwin

