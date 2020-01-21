 Graham Gouldman Recruits Ringo Starr For New Album - Noise11.com
10cc, photo ros ogorman

10cc, Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Graham Gouldman Recruits Ringo Starr For New Album

by Paul Cashmere on January 21, 2020

in News

10cc founder and songwriter Graham Gouldman has picked up a guy called Ringo to play on his next album.

Ringo Starr is the drummer for Graham Gouldman’s next album. Nashville singer songwriter Beth Nielson Chapman also makes an appearance.

“I’ve got a new solo album coming out in March. Its called ‘Modesty Forbids’,” Graham Gouldman tells Noise11.com.

About the title he says, “It’s a phrase that always struck me, like a contradiction. If you asked me all the hits I’ve had I’d say “well, I’ve had this and that” and then I’d go “but I could continue but modesty forbids”. In other words, I’ve got lots of things I could tell you. I was telling it to the people who designed the cover and they really loved it and they designed a great cover as well”.

Ringo Starr plays drums on the album because, well, Graham asked him to. “I toured with him in 2018. I did two tours with him. When I was writing songs for the album I was writing about that experience and I was thinking ‘who could I get to play drums’ and thought ‘oh well, its pretty obvious really’. He very kindly did it. He played great”.

Considering the legendary past of both Graham and Ringo, they had met for the very first time only a few years back. “I had never met him before the time I did the tours with him. I met him at the beginning of 2018. Our paths never crossed,” Graham said.

Nashville’s Beth Neilson Chapman is also on the album. “Beth Neilson Chapman, she and I have written before,” says Graham. “I put an EP out on 2017. One of the songs was co-written with her. There is a song on the new album ‘All Around The World’ I wrote with her and another Nashville musician Gordon Kennedy, who co-wrote Eric Clapton’s ‘Change The World’”.

Graham will keep the songs from ‘Modesty Forbids’ separate to his 10CC shows. “I have a show called ‘Heart Full of Song’ which I have never done in Australia. I do the songs that I’ve written over the decades. It gives me a chance to talk about the songs I’ve done for other people and talk about how the songs came about. It’s a completely different show. I am considering doing one of the songs from ‘Modesty Forbids’ in the 10CC show only because its relevant. Actually, we still do a new song that I wrote with one of our singers. He wanted to write a 70s, 10CC like song. It turned out so great I include it in the 10CC set. It’s the only non-10CC song in the 10CC set”.

On his upcoming Australian tour Graham was fascinated to discover that he was going to play in a Zoo. “When I saw it on our itinerary I thought it was going to be at a venue called The Zoo. It is actually in the Zoo”.

Graham Gouldman’s Melbourne Zoo date is Friday February 21.

Other dates are:

10cc -AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES

Saturday 22nd February 2020 Southern Cross Club, Canberra
Sunday 23rd February 2020 Anitas Theatre, Wollongong
Tuesday 25th February, 2020 Astor Theatre, Perth
Thursday 27th February, 2020 Enmore Theatre, Sydney with special guest Russell Morris and band
Friday 28th February 2020 Twin Towns, Gold Coast
Saturday 29th February 2020 Events Centre, Caloundra
Monday 2nd March 2020 Civic Theatre, Townsville
Tuesday 3rd March 2020 Performing Arts Centre, Cairns
Wednesday 4th March 2020 Civic Centre, Darwin

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

LP To Play Sydney and Melbourne Bluesfest Sideshows

Laura Pergolizzi (aka LP) will perform Bluesfest sideshows in Sydney and Melbourne in April.

7 hours ago
Alanis Morissette
Alanis Morissette To Perform Jagged Little Pill At Bluesfest

Alanis Morissette will celebrate 25 years of ‘Jagged Little Pill’ by performing the entire album from start to finish at Bluesfest in April.

9 hours ago
Elton John Live From Moscow
Elton John To Release 1979 Live Russia Album

Elton John was one of the first Western acts to play in Russia. He recorded one of those shows. It will be released as his next album ‘Live From Moscow’.

1 day ago
Andrew Farriss of INXS photo by Ros O'Gorman
Andrew Farriss Releases Second Solo Song ‘Good Momma Bad’

Former INXS co-founder Andrew Farriss has released the second taste of his debut solo album. The new song is ‘Good Momma Bad’.

1 day ago
Tame Impala credit Matt Sav
Kevin Parker Donates $300000 from Tame Impala Tour Proceeds To Bush Fire Efforts

Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker has donated $300,000 from the proceeds of the upcoming Tame Impala tour to Australia’s bushfire efforts.

1 day ago
Motor Ace
Motor Ace To Play Bushfire Benefit In East Gippsland

Motor Ace will perform a Bushfire Benefit in Sale for the bushfire victims in East Gippsland.

1 day ago
Bass Extremes video Victor Wooten
Victor Wooten and Steve Bailey Debut 360 ‘Bass Extremes’ Video

Five-time Grammy winner Victor Wooten and virtuoso bass player Steve Bailey have created a new Bass Extremes video at the Power Station in New York.

1 day ago