Grammy Awards 2022 The Complete Winners List - Noise11.com

Jon Batiste has won Album of the Year at the 2022 Grammy Awards.Foo Fighters were another big winner and Australia’s Rüfüs du Sol won a Grammy.

Here is the complete winner’s list for the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Album of the Year

WINNER: We Are, Jon Batiste

Love For Sale, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe), Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish

Back of My Mind, H.E.R.

Montero, Lil Nas X

Sour, Olivia Rodrigo

evermore, Taylor Swift

Donda, Kanye West

Record of the Year

“I Still Have Faith in You,” ABBA

“Freedom,” Jon Batiste

“I Get a Kick Out of You,” Tony Bennett, and Lady Gaga

“Peaches,” Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Ceasar, and Giveon

“Right On Time,” Brandi Carlile

“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat feat. SZA

“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X

“drivers license,” Olivia Rodrigo

WINNER: “Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic

Song of the Year

“Bad Habits,” Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid, and Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Ed Sheeran)

“A Beautiful Noise,” Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry, and Hailey Whitters, songwriters (Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile)

“drivers license” Daniel Nigro and Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

“fight for you,” Dernst Emile II, H.E.R., and Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“Kiss Me More,” Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solána Rowe, and David Sprecher, songwriters (Doja Cat feat. SZA)

WINNER: “Leave the Door Open,” Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II, and Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name),” Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill, and Roy Lenzo, songwriters (Lil Nas X)

“Peaches,” Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha “Fury” King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manuel Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman, and Keavan Yazdani, songwriters (Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon)

“Right On Time,” Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth, and Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

Best New Artist

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

Finneas

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Best R&B Performance

“Lost You,” Snoh Aalegra

“Peaches,” Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon

“Damage,” H.E.R.

WINNER: “Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic (tie)

WINNER: “Pick Up Your Feelings,” Jazmine Sullivan (tie)

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“I Need You,” Jon Batiste

“Bring It on Home to Me,” BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton, and Kenyon Dixon feat. Charlie Bereal

“Born Again,” Leon Bridges feat. Robert Glasper

WINNER: “Fight for You,” H.E.R.

“How Much Can a Heart Take,” Lucky Daye feat. Yebba

Best R&B Song

“Damage,” Anthony Clemons Jr., Jeff Gitelman, H.E.R., Carl McCormick, and Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“Good Days,” Jacob Collier, Carter Lang, Carlos Munoz, Solána Rowe, and Christopher Ruelas, songwriters (SZA)

“Heartbreak Anniversary,” Giveon Evans, Maneesh, Sevn Thomas, and Varren Wade, songwriters (Giveon)

WINNER: “Leave the Door Open,” Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

“Pick Up Your Feelings,” Denisia “Blue June” Andrews, Audra Mae Butts, Kyle Coleman, Brittany “Chi” Coney, Michael Holmes, and Jazmine Sullivan, songwriters (Jazmine Sullivan)

Best Progressive R&B Album

New Light, Eric Bellinger

Something to Say, Cory Henry

Mood Valiant, Hiatus Kaiyote

WINNER: Table for Two, Lucky Daye

Dinner Party: Dessert, Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder, and Kamasi Washington

Studying Abroad: Extended Stay, Masego

Best R&B Album

Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies, Snoh Aalegra

We Are, Jon Batiste

Gold-Diggers Sound, Leon Bridges

Back of My Mind, H.E.R.

WINNER: Heaux Tales, Jazmine Sullivan

Best Rap Performance

WINNER: “Family Ties,” Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar

“Up,” Cardi B

“m y . l i f e,” J. Cole feat. 21 Savage and Morray

“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake, Future, Young Thug

“Thot Shit,” Megan Thee Stallion

Best Melodic Rap Performance

“p r i d e . i s . t h e . d e v i l,” J. Cole feat. Lil Baby

“Need to Know,” Doja Cat

“Industry Baby,” Lil Nas X feat. Jack Harlow

“Wusyaname,” Tyler, the Creator feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Ty Dolla $ign

WINNER: “Hurricane,” Kanye West feat. The Weeknd and Lil Baby

Best Rap Album

The Off-Season, J. Cole

Certified Lover Boy, Drake

King’s Disease II, Nas

WINNER: Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, The Creator

Donda, Kanye West

Best Rap Song

“Bath Salts,” DMX feat. Jay-Z and Nas

“Best Friend,” Saweetie feat. Doja Cat

“Family Ties,” Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar

WINNER: “Jail,” Kanye West

“m y . l i f e,” J. Cole

Best Music Video

“Shot in the Dark,” AC/DC

WINNER: “Freedom,” Jon Batiste

“I Get a Kick Out of You,” Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

“Peaches,” Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Ceasar

“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X

Pop Solo Performance

“Anyone,” Justin Bieber

“Right On Time,” Brandi Carlile

“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish

“positions,” Ariana Grande

WINNER: “drivers license,” Olivia Rodrigo

Best Pop Duo Or Group Performance

“I Get a Kick Out of You,” Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

“Lonely,” Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco

“Butter,” BTS

“High Power,” Coldplay

WINNER: “Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat feat SZA

Best Pop Vocal Album

Justice, Justin Bieber

Planet HER, Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish

Positions, Ariana Grande

WINNER: Sour, Olivia Rodrigo

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

WINNER: Love for Sale, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

’Til We Meet Again (Live), Norah Jones

Tori Kelly Christmas, Tori Kelly

Ledisi Sings Nina, Ledisi

That’s Life, Willie Nelson

A Holly Dolly Christmas, Dolly Parton

Best Rock Performance

“Shot in the Dark,” AC/DC

“Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A),” Black Pumas

“Nothing Compares 2 U,” Chris Cornell

“Ohms,” Deftones

WINNER: “Making a Fire,” Foo Fighters

Best Metal Performance

“Genesis,” Deftones

WINNER: “The Alien,” Dream Theater

“Amazonia,” Gojira

“Pushing the Tides,” Mastodon

“The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition),” Rob Zombie

Best Rock Song

“All My Favorite Songs,” Rivers Cuomo, Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson and Ilsey Juber, songwriters (Weezer)

“The Bandit,” Caleb Followill, Jared Followill, Matthew Followill and Nathan Followill, songwriters (Kings Of Leon)

“Distance,” Wolfgang Van Halen, songwriter (Mammoth WVH)

“Find My Way,” Paul McCartney, songwriter (Paul McCartney)

WINNER: “Waiting On A War,” Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett and Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters)

Best Rock Album

Power Up, AC/DC

Capitol Cuts — Live From Studio A, Black Pumas

No One Sings Like You Anymore, Vol. 1, Chris Cornell

WINNER: Medicine at Midnight, Foo Fighters

McCartney III, Paul McCartney

Best Alternative Music Album Vocal or Instrumental

Shore, Fleet Foxes

If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power Halsey

Jubilee, Japanese Breakfast

Collapsed in Sunbeams, Arlo Parks

WINNER: Daddy’s Home, St. Vincent

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

“Hero,” Afrojack & David Guetta

“Loom,” Ólafur Arnalds, Bonobo

“Before,” James Blake

“Heartbreak,” Bonobo, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs

“You Can Do It,” Caribou

WINNER: “Alive,” Rüfüs du Sol

“The Business,” Tiësto

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Subconsciously, Black Coffee

Fallen Embers, Illenium

Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded), Major Lazer

Shockwave, Marshmello

Free Love, Sylvan Esso

Judgement, Ten City

Best Country Solo Performance

“Forever After All,” Luke Combs

“Remember Her Name,” Mickey Guyton

“All I Do Is Drive,” Jason Isbell

“camera roll,” Kacey Musgraves

WINNER: “You Should Probably Leave,” Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“If I Didn’t Love You,” Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

WINNER: “Younger Me,” Brothers Osborne

“Glad You Exist,” Dan + Shay

“Chasing After You,” Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris

“Drunk (And I Don’t Want To Go Home),” Elle King & Miranda Lambert

Best Country Song

“Better Than We Found It,” Jessie Jo Dillon, Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)

“camera roll,” Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves & Daniel Tashian, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)

WINNER: “Cold,” Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, Derek Mixon & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)

“Country Again,” Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley & Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Thomas Rhett)

“Fancy Like,” Cameron Bartolini, Walker Hayes, Josh Jenkins & Shane Stevens, songwriters (Walker Hayes)

“Remember Her Name,” Mickey Guyton, Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram & Parker Welling, songwriters (Mickey Guyton)

Best Country Album

Skeletons, Brothers Osborne

Remember Her Name, Mickey Guyton

The Marfa Tapes, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall & Jack Ingram

The Ballad of Dood & Juanita, Sturgill Simpson

WINNER: Starting Over, Chris Stapleton

Best New Age Album

Brothers, Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster, Tom Eaton

WINNER: Divine Tides, Stewart Copeland, Ricky Kej

Pangaea, Wouter Kellerman, David Arkenstone

Night + Day, Opium Moon

Pieces of Forever, Laura Sullivan

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Double Dealin’, Randy Brecker, Eric Marienthal

The Garden, Rachel Eckroth

WINNER: Tree Falls, Taylor Eigsti

At Blue Note Tokyo, Steve Gadd Band

Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2, Mark Lettieri

Best Remixed Recording

“Back to Life (Booka T Kings of Soul Satta Dub),” Soul II Soul

“Born for Greatness (Cymek Remix),” Papa Roach

“Constant Craving (Fashionably Late Remix),” K. D. Lang

“Inside Out (3Scape Drm Remix),” Zedd, Griff

“Met Him Last Night (Dave Audé Remix),” Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande

WINNER: “Passenger (Mike Shinoda Remix),” Deftones

“Talks (Mura Masa Remix),” PVA

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Cinema, The Marías

Dawn, Yebba

Hey What, Low

WINNER: Love for Sale, Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga

Notes With Attachments, Pino Palladino, Blake Mills

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Archetypes, Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad, Third Coast Percussion

Beethoven Cello Sonatas: Hope Amid Tears, Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax

Beethoven Symphony No. 9, Manfred Honeck, Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra

WINNER: Chanticleer Sings Christmas, Chanticleer

Mahler: Symphony No. 8, Symphony of a Thousand, Gustavo Dudamel, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz, Luke McEndarfer, Robert Istad, Grant Gershon, Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children’s Chorus, Pacific Chorale, Los Angeles Philharmonic

Best Music Film

Inside, Bo Burnham

David Byrne’s American Utopia, David Byrne

Happier Than Ever (A Love Letter to Los Angeles), Billie Eilish

Music, Money, Madness…Jimi Hendrix in Maui, Jimi Hendrix

WINNER: Summer of Soul, Questlove, David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent, Joseph Patel

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

“Sackodougou,” Christian Scott Atunde

“Kick Those Feet,” Kenny Barron

“Bigger Than Us,” Jon Batiste

“Absence,” Terence Blanchard

WINNER: “Humpty Dumpty (Set 2),” Chick Corea

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Generations, The Baylor Project

SuperBlue, Kurt Elling and Charlie Hunter

Time Traveler, Nnenna Freelon

Flor, Gretchen Parlato

WINNER: Songwrights Apothecary Lab, Esperanza Spalding

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Jazz Selections: Music From and Inspired By Soul, Jon Batiste

Absence, Terence Blanchard feat. the E Collective and the Turtle Island Quartet

WINNER: Skyline, Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette, and Gonzalo Rubalcaba

Akoustic Band LIVE, Chick Corea, John Patitucci, and Dave Weckl

Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV), Pat Metheny

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Live At Birdland!, The Count Basie Orchestra Directed by Scotty Barnhart

Dear Love, Jazzmeia Horn And Her Noble Force

WINNER: For Jimmy, Wes And Oliver, Christian McBride Big Band

Swirling, Sun Ra Arkestra

Jackets XL, Yellowjackets + WDR Big Band

Best Latin Jazz Album

WINNER: Mirror Mirror, Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés

The South Bronx Story, Carlos Henriquez

Virtual Birdland, Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Transparency, Dafnis Prieto Sextet

El Arte del Bolero, Miguel Zenón and Luis Perdomo

Best Gospel Performance/Song

“Voice Of God,” Dante Bowe, Steffany Gretzinger, Chandler Moore

“Joyful,” Dante Bowe

“Help,” Anthony Brown, Group Therapy

WINNER: “Never Lost,” CeCe Winans

“Wait On You,” Elevation Worship, Maverick City Music

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

“We Win,” Kirk Franklin, Lil Baby

“Hold Us Together (Hope Mix),” H.E.R., Tauren Wells

“Man Of Your Word,” Chandler Moore, KJ Scriven

WINNER: “Believe For It,” CeCe Winans

“Jireh,” Elevation Worship, Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore, Naomi Raine

Best Gospel Album

Changing Your Story, Jekalyn Carr

Royalty: Live At The Ryman, Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition, Maverick City Music

Jonny X Mali: Live In LA, Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music

WINNER: Believe For It, CeCe Winans

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

No Stranger, Natalie Grant

Feels Like Home Vol. 2, Israel, New Breed

The Blessing (Live), Kari Jobe

Citizen Of Heaven (Live), Tauren Wells

WINNER: Old Church Basement, Elevation Worship, Maverick City Music

Best Roots Gospel Album

Alone With My Faith, Harry Connick, Jr.

That’s Gospel, Brother, Gaither Vocal Band

Keeping On, Ernie Haase, Signature Sound

Songs For The Times, The Isaacs

WINNER: My Savior, Carrie Underwood

Best Latin Pop Album

Vértigo, Pablo Alborán

Mis Amores, Paula Arenas

Hecho A La Antigua, Ricardo Arjona

Mis Manos, Camilo

WINNER: Mendó, Alex Cuba

Revelación, Selena Gomez

Best Música Urbana Album

Afrodisíaco, Rauw Alejandro

WINNER: El Último Tour del Mundo, Bad Bunny

Jose, J Balvin

KG0516, Karol G

Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios), Kali Uchis

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Deja, Bomba Estéreo

Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer (Deluxe Edition), Diamante Eléctrico

WINNER: Origen, Juanes

Calambre, Nathy Peluso

El Madrileño, C. Tangana

Sonidos de Karmática Resonancia, Zoé

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Antología de la Musica Ranchera, Vol. 2, Aida Cuevas

WINNER: A Mis 80’s, Vicente Fernández

Seis, Mon Laferte

Un Canto por México, Vol. II, Natalia Lafourcade

Ayayay! (Súper Deluxe), Christian Nodal

Best Tropical Latin Album

WINNER: Salswing!, Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

En Cuarantena, El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico

Sin Salsa No Hay Paraíso, Aymée Nuviola

Colegas, Gilberto Santa Rosa

Live in Peru, Tony Succar

Best American Roots Performance

WINNER: “Cry,” Jon Batiste

“Love and Regret,” Billy Strings

“I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to be Free,” The Blind Boys of Alabama and Bela Fleck

“Same Devil,” Brandy Clark feat. Brandi Carlile

“Nightflyer,” Allison Russell

Best American Roots Song

“Avalon,” Rhiannon Giddens, Francesco Turrisi

“Call Me a Fool,” Valerie June feat. Carla Thomas

WINNER: “Cry,” Jon Batiste

“Diamond Studded Shoes,” Yola

“Nightflyer,” Allison Russell

Best Americana Album

Downhill From Everywhere, Jackson Browne

Leftover Feelings, John Hiatt with the Jerry Douglas Band

WINNER: Native Sons, Los Lobos

Outside Child, Allison Russell

Stand for Myself, Yola

Best Bluegrass Album

Renewal, Billy Strings

WINNER: My Bluegrass Heart, Béla Fleck

A Tribute to Bill Monroe, The Infamous Stringdusters

Cuttin’ Grass Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions), Sturgill Simpson

Music Is What I See, Rhonda Vincent

Best Traditional Blues Album

100 Years of Blues, Elvin Bishop and Charlie Musselwhite

Traveler’s Blues, Blues Traveler

WINNER: I Be Trying, Cedric Burnside

Be Ready When I Call You, Guy Davis

Take Me Back, Kim Watson

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Delta Kream, The Black Keys feat. Eric Deaton and Kenny Brown

Royal Tea, Joe Bonamassa

Uncivil War, Shemekia Copeland

Fire It Up, Steve Cropper

WINNER: 662, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Best Folk Album

One Night Lonely (Live), Mary Chapin Carpenter

Long Violent History, Tyler Childers

Wednesday (Extended Edition), Madison Cunningham

WINNER: They’re Calling Me Home, Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi

Blue Heron Suite, Sarah Jarosz

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Live in New Orleans!, Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock and Soul

Bloodstains and Teardrops, Big Chief Monk Boudreaux

My People, Chia Wa

Corey Ledet Zydaco, Corey Ledet Zydaco

WINNER: Kau Ka Pe’a, Kalani Pe’a

Best Reggae Album

Pamoja, Etana

Positive Vibration, Gramps Morgan

Live N Livin, Sean Paul

Royal, Jesse Royal

WINNER: Beauty in the Silence, Soja

10, Spice

Best Global Music Performance

WINNER: “Mohabbat,” Arooj Aftab

“Do Yourself,” Angelique Kidjo and Burna Boy

“Pà Pá Pà,” Femi Kuti

“Blewu,” Yo-Yo Ma and Angelique Kidjo

“Essence,” Wizkid feat. Tems

Best Global Music Album

Voice of Bunbon, Vol. 1, Rocky Dawuni

East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho and Friends Live in Concert, Daniel Ho and Friends

WINNER: Mother Nature, Angelique Kidjo

Legacy +, Femi Kuti and Made Kuti

Made In Lagos: Deluxe Edition, Wizkid

Best Children’s Music Album

Actívate, 123 Andrés

All One Tribe, 1 Tribe Collective

Black to the Future, Pierce Freelon

WINNER: A Colorful World, Falu

Crayon Kids, Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)

Aftermath, LeVar Burton

WINNER: Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation, Don Cheadle

Catching Dreams: Live at Fort Knox Chicago, J. Ivy

8:46, Dave Chappelle & Amir Sulaiman

A Promised Land, Barack Obama

Best Comedy Album

The Comedy Vaccine, Lavell Crawford

Evolution, Chelsea Handler

WINNER: Sincerely Louis CK, Louis C. K.

Thanks For Risking Your Life, Lewis Black

The Greatest Average American, Nate Bargatze

Zero Fucks Given, Kevin Hart

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

Cruella (Various Artists)

Dear Evan Hansen Various Artists)

In the Heights (Various Artists)

One Night in Miami… (Various Artists)

RESPECT Jennifer Hudson

Schmigadoon! Episode 1 (Various Artists)

WINNER: The United States vs. Billie Holiday, Andra Day

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media

Bridgerton, Kris Bowers, composer

Dune, Hans Zimmer, composer

The Mandalorian: Season 2 — Vol. 2 (Chapters 13-16), Ludwig Göransson, composer

WINNER: The Queen’s Gambit, Carlos Rafael Rivera, composer (tie)

Soul, Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, composers (tie)

Best Song Written For Visual Media

“Agatha All Along,” [From WandaVision: Episode 7], Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters (Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez feat. Kathryn Hahn, Eric Bradley, Greg Whipple, Jasper Randall & Gerald White)

WINNER: “All Eyes On Me,” [From Inside], Bo Burnham, songwriter (Bo Burnham)

“All I Know So Far,” [From P!NK: All I Know So Far], Alecia Moore, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (P!nk)

“Fight For You,” [From Judas and the Black Messiah], Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home),” [From RESPECT], Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson & Carole King, songwriters (Jennifer Hudson)

“Speak Now,” [From One Night in Miami…], Sam Ashworth & Leslie Odom, Jr., songwriters (Leslie Odom, Jr.)

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

WINNER: Jack Antonoff

Rogét Chahayed

Mike Elizondo

Hit-Boy

Ricky Reed

Best Historical Album

Beyond the Music: Her Complete RCA Victor Recordings, Marian Anderson

Etching the Voice: Emile Berliner and the First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895, Various Artists

Excavated Shellac: An Alternate History of the World’s Music, Various Artists

WINNER: Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967), Joni Mitchell

Sign o’ the Times (Super Deluxe Edition), Prince

Best Classical Compendium

American Originals – A New World, A New Canon, Agave & Reginald L. Mobley

Berg: Violin Concerto; Seven Early Songs & Three Pieces for Orchestra, Michael Tilson Thomas

Cerrone: The Arching Path, Timo Andres & Ian Rosenbaum

Plays, Chick Corea

WINNER: Women Warriors – The Voices of Change, Amy Andersson

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Akiho: Seven Pillars, Andy Akiho

Andriessen: The Only One, Louis Andriessen

Assad, Clarice & Sérgio, Connors, Dillon, Martin & Skidmore: Archetypes, Clarice Assad, Sérgio Assad, Sean Connors, Robert Dillon, Peter Martin & David Skidmore

Batiste: Movement 11’, Jon Batiste

WINNER: Shaw: Narrow Sea, Caroline Shaw

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Confessions, Laura Strickling

Dreams of a New Day – Songs by Black Composers, Will Liverman

WINNER: Mythologies, Sangeeta Kaur & Hila Plitman

Schubert: Winterreise, Joyce DiDonato

Unexpected Shadows, Jamie Barton

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

WINNER: Alone Together, Jennifer Koh

An American Mosaic, Simone Dinnerstein

Bach: Sonatas & Partitas, Augustin Hadelich

Beethoven & Brahms: Violin Concertos, Gil Shaham

Mak Bach, Mark Grgić

Of Power, Curtis Stewart

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Jack Quartet, Adams, John Luther: Lines Made by Walking

Sandbox Percussion, Akiho: Seven Pillars

Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion, Archetypes

WINNER: Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax, Beethoven: Cello Sonatas – Hope Amid Tears

Imani Winds, Bruits

Best Choral Performance

“It’s a Long Way,” Matthew Guard, conductor (Jonas Budris, Carrie Cheron, Fiona Gillespie, Nathan Hodgson, Helen Karloski, Enrico Lagasca, Megan Roth, Alissa Ruth Suver and Dana Whiteside; Skylark Vocal Ensemble)

WINNER: “Mahler: Symphony No. 8, ‘Symphony of a Thousand,’” Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Grant Gershon, Robert Istad, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz and Luke McEndarfer, chorus masters (Leah Crocetto, Mihoko Fujimura, Ryan McKinny, Erin Morley, Tamara Mumford, Simon O’Neill, Morris Robinson and Tamara Wilson; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children’s Chorus and Pacific Chorale)

“Rising w/ the Crossing,” Donald Nally, conductor (International Contemporary Ensemble and Quicksilver; The Crossing)

“Schnittke: Choir Concerto; Three Sacred Hymns; Pärt: Seven Magnificat-Antiphons,” Kaspars Putnins, conductor; Heli Jürgenson, chorus master (Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir)

“Sheehan: Liturgy of Saint John Chrysostom,” Benedict Sheehan, conductor (Michael Hawes, Timothy Parsons and Jason Thoms; The Saint Tikhon Choir)

“The Singing Guitar,” Craig Hella Johnson, conductor (Estelí Gomez; Austin Guitar Quartet, Douglas Harvey, Los Angeles Guitar Quartet and Texas Guitar Quartet; Conspirare)

Best Opera Recording

“Bartók: Bluebeard’s Castle,” Susanna Mälkki, conductor; Mika Kares and Szilvia Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor (Nashville Symphony Orchestra)

WINNER: “Glass: Akhnaten,” Karen Kamensek, conductor; J’Nai Bridges, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Zachary James and Dísella Lárusdóttir; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

“Janáček: Cunning Little Vixen,”” Simon Rattle, conductor; Sophia Burgos, Lucy Crowe, Gerald Finley, Peter Hoare, Anna Lapkovskaja, Paulina Malefane, Jan Martinik and Hanno Müller-Brachmann; Andrew Cornall, producer (London Symphony Orchestra; London Symphony Chorus and LSO Discovery Voices)

“Little: Soldier Songs,” Corrado Rovaris, conductor; Johnathan McCullough; James Darrah and John Toia, producers (The Opera Philadelphia Orchestra)

“Poulenc: Dialogues Des Carmélites,” Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Karen Cargill, Isabel Leonard, Karita Mattila, Erin Morley and Adrianne Pieczonka; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

Best Orchestral Performance

“Adams: My Father Knew Charles Ives; Harmonielehre,” Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor (Nashville Symphony Orchestra)

“Beethoven: Symphony No. 9,” Manfred Honeck, conductor (Mendelssohn Choir Of Pittsburgh & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

“Muhly: Throughline,” Nico Muhly, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)

WINNER: “Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3,” Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (Philadelphia Orchestra)

“Strauss: Also Sprach Zarathustra; Scriabin: The Poem Of Ecstasy,” Thomas Dausgaard, conductor (Seattle Symphony Orchestra)

Best Album Notes

Beethoven: The Last Three Sonatas, Ann-Katrin Zimmermann, album notes writer (Sunwook Kim)

WINNER: The Complete Louis Armstrong Columbia And RCA Victor Studio Sessions 1946-1966, Ricky Riccardi, album notes writer (Louis Armstrong)

Creation Never Sleeps, Creation Never Dies: The Willie Dunn Anthology, Kevin Howes, album notes writer (Willie Dunn)

Etching The Voice: Emile Berliner And The First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895, David Giovannoni, Richard Martin & Stephan Puille, album notes writers (Various Artists)

The King Of Gospel Music: The Life And Music Of Reverend James Cleveland, Robert Marovich, album notes writer (Various Artists)

Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package

WINNER: All Things Must Pass: 50th Anniversary Edition, Darren Evans, Dhani Harrison & Olivia Harrison, art directors (George Harrison)

Color Theory, Lordess Foudre & Christopher Leckie, art directors (Soccer Mommy)

The Future Bites (Limited Edition Box Set), Simon Moore & Steven Wilson, art directors (Steven Wilson)

77-81, Dan Calderwood, Jon King & Bjarke Vind Normann, art directors (Gang Of Four)

Swimming In Circles, Ramón Coronado & Marshall Rake, art directors (Mac Miller)

Best Recording Package

American Jackpot / American Girls, Sarah Dodds & Shauna Dodds, art directors (Reckless Kelly)

Carnage, Nick Cave & Tom Hingston, art directors (Nick Cave & Warren Ellis)

WINNER: Pakelang, Li Jheng Han & Yu, Wei, art directors (2nd Generation Falangao Singing Group & The Chairman Crossover Big Band)

Serpentine Prison, Dayle Doyle, art director (Matt Berninger)

Zeta, Xiao Qing Yang, art director (Soul Of Ears)

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

“The Bottom Line,” Ólafur Arnalds, arranger (Ólafur Arnalds & Josin)

“A Change Is Gonna Come,” Tehillah Alphonso, arranger (Tonality & Alexander Lloyd Blake)

“The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire),” Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)

“Eleanor Rigby,” Cody Fry, arranger (Cody Fry)

WINNER: “To The Edge Of Longing (Edit Version),” Vince Mendoza, arranger (Vince Mendoza, Czech National Symphony Orchestra & Julia Bullock)

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

“Chopsticks,” Bill O’Connell, arranger (Richard Baratta)

“For The Love Of A Princess (From Braveheart),” Robin Smith, arranger (HAUSER, London Symphony Orchestra & Robin Smith)

“Infinite Love,” Emile Mosseri, arranger (Emile Mosseri)

WINNER: “Meta Knight’s Revenge (From Kirby Superstar),” Charlie Rosen & Jake Silverman, arrangers (The 8-Bit Big Band Featuring Button Masher)

“The Struggle Within,” Gabriela Quintero & Rodrigo Sanchez, arrangers (Rodrigo y Gabriela)

Best Instrumental Composition

“Beautiful Is Black,” Brandee Younger, composer (Brandee Younger)

“Cat And Mouse,” Tom Nazziola, composer (Tom Nazziola)

“Concerto For Orchestra: Finale,” Vince Mendoza, composer (Vince Mendoza & Czech National Symphony Orchestra Featuring Antonio Sánchez & Derrick Hodge)

“Dreaming In Lions: Dreaming In Lions,” Arturo O’Farrill, composer (Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble)

WINNER: “Eberhard,” Lyle Mays, composer (Lyle Mays)

Producer Of The Year, Classical

Blanton Alspaugh

Steven Epstein

David Frost

Elaine Martone

WINNER: Judith Sherman

Best Immersive Audio Album

WINNER: Alicia, George Massenburg & Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineers; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Ann Mincieli, immersive producer (Alicia Keys)

Clique, Jim Anderson & Ulrike Schwarz, immersive mix engineers; Bob Ludwig, immersive mastering engineer; Jim Anderson, immersive producer (Patricia Barber)

Fine Line, Greg Penny, immersive mix engineer; Greg Penny, immersive mastering engineer; Greg Penny, immersive producer (Harry Styles)

The Future Bites, Jake Fields & Steven Wilson, immersive mix engineers; Dave Kosten & Steven Wilson, immersive producers (Steven Wilson)

Stille Grender, Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive producer (Anne Karin Sundal-Ask & Det Norske Jentekor)

Best Musical Theater Album

Cinderella

Some Lovers

Girl From the North Country

Les Misérables: The Staged Concert (The Sensational 2020 Live Recording)

Snapshots

WINNER: The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical

