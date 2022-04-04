Grammy Awards 2022 The Complete Winners List - Noise11.com

Jon Batiste has won Album of the Year at the 2022 Grammy Awards.Foo Fighters were another big winner and Australia’s Rüfüs du Sol won a Grammy.
Here is the complete winner’s list for the 2022 Grammy Awards.
Album of the Year
WINNER: We Are, Jon Batiste
Love For Sale, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), Justin Bieber
Planet Her (Deluxe), Doja Cat
Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish
Back of My Mind, H.E.R.
Montero, Lil Nas X
Sour, Olivia Rodrigo
evermore, Taylor Swift
Donda, Kanye West
Record of the Year
“I Still Have Faith in You,” ABBA
“Freedom,” Jon Batiste
“I Get a Kick Out of You,” Tony Bennett, and Lady Gaga
“Peaches,” Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Ceasar, and Giveon
“Right On Time,” Brandi Carlile
“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat feat. SZA
“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish
“Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X
“drivers license,” Olivia Rodrigo
WINNER: “Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic
Song of the Year
“Bad Habits,” Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid, and Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Ed Sheeran)
“A Beautiful Noise,” Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry, and Hailey Whitters, songwriters (Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile)
“drivers license” Daniel Nigro and Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)
“fight for you,” Dernst Emile II, H.E.R., and Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
“Kiss Me More,” Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solána Rowe, and David Sprecher, songwriters (Doja Cat feat. SZA)
WINNER: “Leave the Door Open,” Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II, and Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)
“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name),” Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill, and Roy Lenzo, songwriters (Lil Nas X)
“Peaches,” Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha “Fury” King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manuel Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman, and Keavan Yazdani, songwriters (Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon)
“Right On Time,” Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth, and Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)
Best New Artist
Arooj Aftab
Jimmie Allen
Baby Keem
Finneas
Glass Animals
Japanese Breakfast
The Kid Laroi
Arlo Parks
WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie
Best R&B Performance
“Lost You,” Snoh Aalegra
“Peaches,” Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon
“Damage,” H.E.R.
WINNER: “Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic (tie)
WINNER: “Pick Up Your Feelings,” Jazmine Sullivan (tie)
Best Traditional R&B Performance
“I Need You,” Jon Batiste
“Bring It on Home to Me,” BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton, and Kenyon Dixon feat. Charlie Bereal
“Born Again,” Leon Bridges feat. Robert Glasper
WINNER: “Fight for You,” H.E.R.
“How Much Can a Heart Take,” Lucky Daye feat. Yebba
Best R&B Song
“Damage,” Anthony Clemons Jr., Jeff Gitelman, H.E.R., Carl McCormick, and Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
“Good Days,” Jacob Collier, Carter Lang, Carlos Munoz, Solána Rowe, and Christopher Ruelas, songwriters (SZA)
“Heartbreak Anniversary,” Giveon Evans, Maneesh, Sevn Thomas, and Varren Wade, songwriters (Giveon)
WINNER: “Leave the Door Open,” Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)
“Pick Up Your Feelings,” Denisia “Blue June” Andrews, Audra Mae Butts, Kyle Coleman, Brittany “Chi” Coney, Michael Holmes, and Jazmine Sullivan, songwriters (Jazmine Sullivan)
Best Progressive R&B Album
New Light, Eric Bellinger
Something to Say, Cory Henry
Mood Valiant, Hiatus Kaiyote
WINNER: Table for Two, Lucky Daye
Dinner Party: Dessert, Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder, and Kamasi Washington
Studying Abroad: Extended Stay, Masego
Best R&B Album
Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies, Snoh Aalegra
We Are, Jon Batiste
Gold-Diggers Sound, Leon Bridges
Back of My Mind, H.E.R.
WINNER: Heaux Tales, Jazmine Sullivan
Best Rap Performance
WINNER: “Family Ties,” Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar
“Up,” Cardi B
“m y . l i f e,” J. Cole feat. 21 Savage and Morray
“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake, Future, Young Thug
“Thot Shit,” Megan Thee Stallion
Best Melodic Rap Performance
“p r i d e . i s . t h e . d e v i l,” J. Cole feat. Lil Baby
“Need to Know,” Doja Cat
“Industry Baby,” Lil Nas X feat. Jack Harlow
“Wusyaname,” Tyler, the Creator feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Ty Dolla $ign
WINNER: “Hurricane,” Kanye West feat. The Weeknd and Lil Baby
Best Rap Album
The Off-Season, J. Cole
Certified Lover Boy, Drake
King’s Disease II, Nas
WINNER: Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, The Creator
Donda, Kanye West
Best Rap Song
“Bath Salts,” DMX feat. Jay-Z and Nas
“Best Friend,” Saweetie feat. Doja Cat
“Family Ties,” Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar
WINNER: “Jail,” Kanye West
“m y . l i f e,” J. Cole
Best Music Video
“Shot in the Dark,” AC/DC
WINNER: “Freedom,” Jon Batiste
“I Get a Kick Out of You,” Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
“Peaches,” Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Ceasar
“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish
“Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X
Pop Solo Performance
“Anyone,” Justin Bieber
“Right On Time,” Brandi Carlile
“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish
“positions,” Ariana Grande
WINNER: “drivers license,” Olivia Rodrigo
Best Pop Duo Or Group Performance
“I Get a Kick Out of You,” Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
“Lonely,” Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco
“Butter,” BTS
“High Power,” Coldplay
WINNER: “Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat feat SZA
Best Pop Vocal Album
Justice, Justin Bieber
Planet HER, Doja Cat
Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish
Positions, Ariana Grande
WINNER: Sour, Olivia Rodrigo
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
WINNER: Love for Sale, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
’Til We Meet Again (Live), Norah Jones
Tori Kelly Christmas, Tori Kelly
Ledisi Sings Nina, Ledisi
That’s Life, Willie Nelson
A Holly Dolly Christmas, Dolly Parton
Best Rock Performance
“Shot in the Dark,” AC/DC
“Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A),” Black Pumas
“Nothing Compares 2 U,” Chris Cornell
“Ohms,” Deftones
WINNER: “Making a Fire,” Foo Fighters
Best Metal Performance
“Genesis,” Deftones
WINNER: “The Alien,” Dream Theater
“Amazonia,” Gojira
“Pushing the Tides,” Mastodon
“The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition),” Rob Zombie
Best Rock Song
“All My Favorite Songs,” Rivers Cuomo, Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson and Ilsey Juber, songwriters (Weezer)
“The Bandit,” Caleb Followill, Jared Followill, Matthew Followill and Nathan Followill, songwriters (Kings Of Leon)
“Distance,” Wolfgang Van Halen, songwriter (Mammoth WVH)
“Find My Way,” Paul McCartney, songwriter (Paul McCartney)
WINNER: “Waiting On A War,” Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett and Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters)
Best Rock Album
Power Up, AC/DC
Capitol Cuts — Live From Studio A, Black Pumas
No One Sings Like You Anymore, Vol. 1, Chris Cornell
WINNER: Medicine at Midnight, Foo Fighters
McCartney III, Paul McCartney
Best Alternative Music Album Vocal or Instrumental
Shore, Fleet Foxes
If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power Halsey
Jubilee, Japanese Breakfast
Collapsed in Sunbeams, Arlo Parks
WINNER: Daddy’s Home, St. Vincent
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
“Hero,” Afrojack & David Guetta
“Loom,” Ólafur Arnalds, Bonobo
“Before,” James Blake
“Heartbreak,” Bonobo, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
“You Can Do It,” Caribou
WINNER: “Alive,” Rüfüs du Sol
“The Business,” Tiësto
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Subconsciously, Black Coffee
Fallen Embers, Illenium
Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded), Major Lazer
Shockwave, Marshmello
Free Love, Sylvan Esso
Judgement, Ten City
Best Country Solo Performance
“Forever After All,” Luke Combs
“Remember Her Name,” Mickey Guyton
“All I Do Is Drive,” Jason Isbell
“camera roll,” Kacey Musgraves
WINNER: “You Should Probably Leave,” Chris Stapleton
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
“If I Didn’t Love You,” Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood
WINNER: “Younger Me,” Brothers Osborne
“Glad You Exist,” Dan + Shay
“Chasing After You,” Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris
“Drunk (And I Don’t Want To Go Home),” Elle King & Miranda Lambert
Best Country Song
“Better Than We Found It,” Jessie Jo Dillon, Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)
“camera roll,” Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves & Daniel Tashian, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)
WINNER: “Cold,” Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, Derek Mixon & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)
“Country Again,” Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley & Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Thomas Rhett)
“Fancy Like,” Cameron Bartolini, Walker Hayes, Josh Jenkins & Shane Stevens, songwriters (Walker Hayes)
“Remember Her Name,” Mickey Guyton, Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram & Parker Welling, songwriters (Mickey Guyton)
Best Country Album
Skeletons, Brothers Osborne
Remember Her Name, Mickey Guyton
The Marfa Tapes, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall & Jack Ingram
The Ballad of Dood & Juanita, Sturgill Simpson
WINNER: Starting Over, Chris Stapleton
Best New Age Album
Brothers, Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster, Tom Eaton
WINNER: Divine Tides, Stewart Copeland, Ricky Kej
Pangaea, Wouter Kellerman, David Arkenstone
Night + Day, Opium Moon
Pieces of Forever, Laura Sullivan
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Double Dealin’, Randy Brecker, Eric Marienthal
The Garden, Rachel Eckroth
WINNER: Tree Falls, Taylor Eigsti
At Blue Note Tokyo, Steve Gadd Band
Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2, Mark Lettieri
Best Remixed Recording
“Back to Life (Booka T Kings of Soul Satta Dub),” Soul II Soul
“Born for Greatness (Cymek Remix),” Papa Roach
“Constant Craving (Fashionably Late Remix),” K. D. Lang
“Inside Out (3Scape Drm Remix),” Zedd, Griff
“Met Him Last Night (Dave Audé Remix),” Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande
WINNER: “Passenger (Mike Shinoda Remix),” Deftones
“Talks (Mura Masa Remix),” PVA
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Cinema, The Marías
Dawn, Yebba
Hey What, Low
WINNER: Love for Sale, Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga
Notes With Attachments, Pino Palladino, Blake Mills
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Archetypes, Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad, Third Coast Percussion
Beethoven Cello Sonatas: Hope Amid Tears, Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax
Beethoven Symphony No. 9, Manfred Honeck, Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra
WINNER: Chanticleer Sings Christmas, Chanticleer
Mahler: Symphony No. 8, Symphony of a Thousand, Gustavo Dudamel, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz, Luke McEndarfer, Robert Istad, Grant Gershon, Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children’s Chorus, Pacific Chorale, Los Angeles Philharmonic
Best Music Film
Inside, Bo Burnham
David Byrne’s American Utopia, David Byrne
Happier Than Ever (A Love Letter to Los Angeles), Billie Eilish
Music, Money, Madness…Jimi Hendrix in Maui, Jimi Hendrix
WINNER: Summer of Soul, Questlove, David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent, Joseph Patel
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
“Sackodougou,” Christian Scott Atunde
“Kick Those Feet,” Kenny Barron
“Bigger Than Us,” Jon Batiste
“Absence,” Terence Blanchard
WINNER: “Humpty Dumpty (Set 2),” Chick Corea
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Generations, The Baylor Project
SuperBlue, Kurt Elling and Charlie Hunter
Time Traveler, Nnenna Freelon
Flor, Gretchen Parlato
WINNER: Songwrights Apothecary Lab, Esperanza Spalding
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Jazz Selections: Music From and Inspired By Soul, Jon Batiste
Absence, Terence Blanchard feat. the E Collective and the Turtle Island Quartet
WINNER: Skyline, Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette, and Gonzalo Rubalcaba
Akoustic Band LIVE, Chick Corea, John Patitucci, and Dave Weckl
Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV), Pat Metheny
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
Live At Birdland!, The Count Basie Orchestra Directed by Scotty Barnhart
Dear Love, Jazzmeia Horn And Her Noble Force
WINNER: For Jimmy, Wes And Oliver, Christian McBride Big Band
Swirling, Sun Ra Arkestra
Jackets XL, Yellowjackets + WDR Big Band
Best Latin Jazz Album
WINNER: Mirror Mirror, Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés
The South Bronx Story, Carlos Henriquez
Virtual Birdland, Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
Transparency, Dafnis Prieto Sextet
El Arte del Bolero, Miguel Zenón and Luis Perdomo
Best Gospel Performance/Song
“Voice Of God,” Dante Bowe, Steffany Gretzinger, Chandler Moore
“Joyful,” Dante Bowe
“Help,” Anthony Brown, Group Therapy
WINNER: “Never Lost,” CeCe Winans
“Wait On You,” Elevation Worship, Maverick City Music
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
“We Win,” Kirk Franklin, Lil Baby
“Hold Us Together (Hope Mix),” H.E.R., Tauren Wells
“Man Of Your Word,” Chandler Moore, KJ Scriven
WINNER: “Believe For It,” CeCe Winans
“Jireh,” Elevation Worship, Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore, Naomi Raine
Best Gospel Album
Changing Your Story, Jekalyn Carr
Royalty: Live At The Ryman, Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition, Maverick City Music
Jonny X Mali: Live In LA, Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music
WINNER: Believe For It, CeCe Winans
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
No Stranger, Natalie Grant
Feels Like Home Vol. 2, Israel, New Breed
The Blessing (Live), Kari Jobe
Citizen Of Heaven (Live), Tauren Wells
WINNER: Old Church Basement, Elevation Worship, Maverick City Music
Best Roots Gospel Album
Alone With My Faith, Harry Connick, Jr.
That’s Gospel, Brother, Gaither Vocal Band
Keeping On, Ernie Haase, Signature Sound
Songs For The Times, The Isaacs
WINNER: My Savior, Carrie Underwood
Best Latin Pop Album
Vértigo, Pablo Alborán
Mis Amores, Paula Arenas
Hecho A La Antigua, Ricardo Arjona
Mis Manos, Camilo
WINNER: Mendó, Alex Cuba
Revelación, Selena Gomez
Best Música Urbana Album
Afrodisíaco, Rauw Alejandro
WINNER: El Último Tour del Mundo, Bad Bunny
Jose, J Balvin
KG0516, Karol G
Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios), Kali Uchis
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Deja, Bomba Estéreo
Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer (Deluxe Edition), Diamante Eléctrico
WINNER: Origen, Juanes
Calambre, Nathy Peluso
El Madrileño, C. Tangana
Sonidos de Karmática Resonancia, Zoé
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
Antología de la Musica Ranchera, Vol. 2, Aida Cuevas
WINNER: A Mis 80’s, Vicente Fernández
Seis, Mon Laferte
Un Canto por México, Vol. II, Natalia Lafourcade
Ayayay! (Súper Deluxe), Christian Nodal
Best Tropical Latin Album
WINNER: Salswing!, Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta
En Cuarantena, El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico
Sin Salsa No Hay Paraíso, Aymée Nuviola
Colegas, Gilberto Santa Rosa
Live in Peru, Tony Succar
Best American Roots Performance
WINNER: “Cry,” Jon Batiste
“Love and Regret,” Billy Strings
“I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to be Free,” The Blind Boys of Alabama and Bela Fleck
“Same Devil,” Brandy Clark feat. Brandi Carlile
“Nightflyer,” Allison Russell
Best American Roots Song
“Avalon,” Rhiannon Giddens, Francesco Turrisi
“Call Me a Fool,” Valerie June feat. Carla Thomas
WINNER: “Cry,” Jon Batiste
“Diamond Studded Shoes,” Yola
“Nightflyer,” Allison Russell
Best Americana Album
Downhill From Everywhere, Jackson Browne
Leftover Feelings, John Hiatt with the Jerry Douglas Band
WINNER: Native Sons, Los Lobos
Outside Child, Allison Russell
Stand for Myself, Yola
Best Bluegrass Album
Renewal, Billy Strings
WINNER: My Bluegrass Heart, Béla Fleck
A Tribute to Bill Monroe, The Infamous Stringdusters
Cuttin’ Grass Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions), Sturgill Simpson
Music Is What I See, Rhonda Vincent
Best Traditional Blues Album
100 Years of Blues, Elvin Bishop and Charlie Musselwhite
Traveler’s Blues, Blues Traveler
WINNER: I Be Trying, Cedric Burnside
Be Ready When I Call You, Guy Davis
Take Me Back, Kim Watson
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Delta Kream, The Black Keys feat. Eric Deaton and Kenny Brown
Royal Tea, Joe Bonamassa
Uncivil War, Shemekia Copeland
Fire It Up, Steve Cropper
WINNER: 662, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
Best Folk Album
One Night Lonely (Live), Mary Chapin Carpenter
Long Violent History, Tyler Childers
Wednesday (Extended Edition), Madison Cunningham
WINNER: They’re Calling Me Home, Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi
Blue Heron Suite, Sarah Jarosz
Best Regional Roots Music Album
Live in New Orleans!, Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock and Soul
Bloodstains and Teardrops, Big Chief Monk Boudreaux
My People, Chia Wa
Corey Ledet Zydaco, Corey Ledet Zydaco
WINNER: Kau Ka Pe’a, Kalani Pe’a
Best Reggae Album
Pamoja, Etana
Positive Vibration, Gramps Morgan
Live N Livin, Sean Paul
Royal, Jesse Royal
WINNER: Beauty in the Silence, Soja
10, Spice
Best Global Music Performance
WINNER: “Mohabbat,” Arooj Aftab
“Do Yourself,” Angelique Kidjo and Burna Boy
“Pà Pá Pà,” Femi Kuti
“Blewu,” Yo-Yo Ma and Angelique Kidjo
“Essence,” Wizkid feat. Tems
Best Global Music Album
Voice of Bunbon, Vol. 1, Rocky Dawuni
East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho and Friends Live in Concert, Daniel Ho and Friends
WINNER: Mother Nature, Angelique Kidjo
Legacy +, Femi Kuti and Made Kuti
Made In Lagos: Deluxe Edition, Wizkid
Best Children’s Music Album
Actívate, 123 Andrés
All One Tribe, 1 Tribe Collective
Black to the Future, Pierce Freelon
WINNER: A Colorful World, Falu
Crayon Kids, Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band
Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)
Aftermath, LeVar Burton
WINNER: Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation, Don Cheadle
Catching Dreams: Live at Fort Knox Chicago, J. Ivy
8:46, Dave Chappelle & Amir Sulaiman
A Promised Land, Barack Obama
Best Comedy Album
The Comedy Vaccine, Lavell Crawford
Evolution, Chelsea Handler
WINNER: Sincerely Louis CK, Louis C. K.
Thanks For Risking Your Life, Lewis Black
The Greatest Average American, Nate Bargatze
Zero Fucks Given, Kevin Hart
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
Cruella (Various Artists)
Dear Evan Hansen Various Artists)
In the Heights (Various Artists)
One Night in Miami… (Various Artists)
RESPECT Jennifer Hudson
Schmigadoon! Episode 1 (Various Artists)
WINNER: The United States vs. Billie Holiday, Andra Day
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media
Bridgerton, Kris Bowers, composer
Dune, Hans Zimmer, composer
The Mandalorian: Season 2 — Vol. 2 (Chapters 13-16), Ludwig Göransson, composer
WINNER: The Queen’s Gambit, Carlos Rafael Rivera, composer (tie)
Soul, Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, composers (tie)
Best Song Written For Visual Media
“Agatha All Along,” [From WandaVision: Episode 7], Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters (Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez feat. Kathryn Hahn, Eric Bradley, Greg Whipple, Jasper Randall & Gerald White)
WINNER: “All Eyes On Me,” [From Inside], Bo Burnham, songwriter (Bo Burnham)
“All I Know So Far,” [From P!NK: All I Know So Far], Alecia Moore, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (P!nk)
“Fight For You,” [From Judas and the Black Messiah], Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home),” [From RESPECT], Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson & Carole King, songwriters (Jennifer Hudson)
“Speak Now,” [From One Night in Miami…], Sam Ashworth & Leslie Odom, Jr., songwriters (Leslie Odom, Jr.)
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
WINNER: Jack Antonoff
Rogét Chahayed
Mike Elizondo
Hit-Boy
Ricky Reed
Best Historical Album
Beyond the Music: Her Complete RCA Victor Recordings, Marian Anderson
Etching the Voice: Emile Berliner and the First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895, Various Artists
Excavated Shellac: An Alternate History of the World’s Music, Various Artists
WINNER: Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967), Joni Mitchell
Sign o’ the Times (Super Deluxe Edition), Prince
Best Classical Compendium
American Originals – A New World, A New Canon, Agave & Reginald L. Mobley
Berg: Violin Concerto; Seven Early Songs & Three Pieces for Orchestra, Michael Tilson Thomas
Cerrone: The Arching Path, Timo Andres & Ian Rosenbaum
Plays, Chick Corea
WINNER: Women Warriors – The Voices of Change, Amy Andersson
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
Akiho: Seven Pillars, Andy Akiho
Andriessen: The Only One, Louis Andriessen
Assad, Clarice & Sérgio, Connors, Dillon, Martin & Skidmore: Archetypes, Clarice Assad, Sérgio Assad, Sean Connors, Robert Dillon, Peter Martin & David Skidmore
Batiste: Movement 11’, Jon Batiste
WINNER: Shaw: Narrow Sea, Caroline Shaw
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Confessions, Laura Strickling
Dreams of a New Day – Songs by Black Composers, Will Liverman
WINNER: Mythologies, Sangeeta Kaur & Hila Plitman
Schubert: Winterreise, Joyce DiDonato
Unexpected Shadows, Jamie Barton
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
WINNER: Alone Together, Jennifer Koh
An American Mosaic, Simone Dinnerstein
Bach: Sonatas & Partitas, Augustin Hadelich
Beethoven & Brahms: Violin Concertos, Gil Shaham
Mak Bach, Mark Grgić
Of Power, Curtis Stewart
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
Jack Quartet, Adams, John Luther: Lines Made by Walking
Sandbox Percussion, Akiho: Seven Pillars
Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion, Archetypes
WINNER: Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax, Beethoven: Cello Sonatas – Hope Amid Tears
Imani Winds, Bruits
Best Choral Performance
“It’s a Long Way,” Matthew Guard, conductor (Jonas Budris, Carrie Cheron, Fiona Gillespie, Nathan Hodgson, Helen Karloski, Enrico Lagasca, Megan Roth, Alissa Ruth Suver and Dana Whiteside; Skylark Vocal Ensemble)
WINNER: “Mahler: Symphony No. 8, ‘Symphony of a Thousand,’” Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Grant Gershon, Robert Istad, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz and Luke McEndarfer, chorus masters (Leah Crocetto, Mihoko Fujimura, Ryan McKinny, Erin Morley, Tamara Mumford, Simon O’Neill, Morris Robinson and Tamara Wilson; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children’s Chorus and Pacific Chorale)
“Rising w/ the Crossing,” Donald Nally, conductor (International Contemporary Ensemble and Quicksilver; The Crossing)
“Schnittke: Choir Concerto; Three Sacred Hymns; Pärt: Seven Magnificat-Antiphons,” Kaspars Putnins, conductor; Heli Jürgenson, chorus master (Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir)
“Sheehan: Liturgy of Saint John Chrysostom,” Benedict Sheehan, conductor (Michael Hawes, Timothy Parsons and Jason Thoms; The Saint Tikhon Choir)
“The Singing Guitar,” Craig Hella Johnson, conductor (Estelí Gomez; Austin Guitar Quartet, Douglas Harvey, Los Angeles Guitar Quartet and Texas Guitar Quartet; Conspirare)
Best Opera Recording
“Bartók: Bluebeard’s Castle,” Susanna Mälkki, conductor; Mika Kares and Szilvia Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor (Nashville Symphony Orchestra)
WINNER: “Glass: Akhnaten,” Karen Kamensek, conductor; J’Nai Bridges, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Zachary James and Dísella Lárusdóttir; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
“Janáček: Cunning Little Vixen,”” Simon Rattle, conductor; Sophia Burgos, Lucy Crowe, Gerald Finley, Peter Hoare, Anna Lapkovskaja, Paulina Malefane, Jan Martinik and Hanno Müller-Brachmann; Andrew Cornall, producer (London Symphony Orchestra; London Symphony Chorus and LSO Discovery Voices)
“Little: Soldier Songs,” Corrado Rovaris, conductor; Johnathan McCullough; James Darrah and John Toia, producers (The Opera Philadelphia Orchestra)
“Poulenc: Dialogues Des Carmélites,” Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Karen Cargill, Isabel Leonard, Karita Mattila, Erin Morley and Adrianne Pieczonka; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
Best Orchestral Performance
“Adams: My Father Knew Charles Ives; Harmonielehre,” Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor (Nashville Symphony Orchestra)
“Beethoven: Symphony No. 9,” Manfred Honeck, conductor (Mendelssohn Choir Of Pittsburgh & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
“Muhly: Throughline,” Nico Muhly, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)
WINNER: “Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3,” Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (Philadelphia Orchestra)
“Strauss: Also Sprach Zarathustra; Scriabin: The Poem Of Ecstasy,” Thomas Dausgaard, conductor (Seattle Symphony Orchestra)
Best Album Notes
Beethoven: The Last Three Sonatas, Ann-Katrin Zimmermann, album notes writer (Sunwook Kim)
WINNER: The Complete Louis Armstrong Columbia And RCA Victor Studio Sessions 1946-1966, Ricky Riccardi, album notes writer (Louis Armstrong)
Creation Never Sleeps, Creation Never Dies: The Willie Dunn Anthology, Kevin Howes, album notes writer (Willie Dunn)
Etching The Voice: Emile Berliner And The First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895, David Giovannoni, Richard Martin & Stephan Puille, album notes writers (Various Artists)
The King Of Gospel Music: The Life And Music Of Reverend James Cleveland, Robert Marovich, album notes writer (Various Artists)
Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package
WINNER: All Things Must Pass: 50th Anniversary Edition, Darren Evans, Dhani Harrison & Olivia Harrison, art directors (George Harrison)
Color Theory, Lordess Foudre & Christopher Leckie, art directors (Soccer Mommy)
The Future Bites (Limited Edition Box Set), Simon Moore & Steven Wilson, art directors (Steven Wilson)
77-81, Dan Calderwood, Jon King & Bjarke Vind Normann, art directors (Gang Of Four)
Swimming In Circles, Ramón Coronado & Marshall Rake, art directors (Mac Miller)
Best Recording Package
American Jackpot / American Girls, Sarah Dodds & Shauna Dodds, art directors (Reckless Kelly)
Carnage, Nick Cave & Tom Hingston, art directors (Nick Cave & Warren Ellis)
WINNER: Pakelang, Li Jheng Han & Yu, Wei, art directors (2nd Generation Falangao Singing Group & The Chairman Crossover Big Band)
Serpentine Prison, Dayle Doyle, art director (Matt Berninger)
Zeta, Xiao Qing Yang, art director (Soul Of Ears)
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
“The Bottom Line,” Ólafur Arnalds, arranger (Ólafur Arnalds & Josin)
“A Change Is Gonna Come,” Tehillah Alphonso, arranger (Tonality & Alexander Lloyd Blake)
“The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire),” Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)
“Eleanor Rigby,” Cody Fry, arranger (Cody Fry)
WINNER: “To The Edge Of Longing (Edit Version),” Vince Mendoza, arranger (Vince Mendoza, Czech National Symphony Orchestra & Julia Bullock)
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
“Chopsticks,” Bill O’Connell, arranger (Richard Baratta)
“For The Love Of A Princess (From Braveheart),” Robin Smith, arranger (HAUSER, London Symphony Orchestra & Robin Smith)
“Infinite Love,” Emile Mosseri, arranger (Emile Mosseri)
WINNER: “Meta Knight’s Revenge (From Kirby Superstar),” Charlie Rosen & Jake Silverman, arrangers (The 8-Bit Big Band Featuring Button Masher)
“The Struggle Within,” Gabriela Quintero & Rodrigo Sanchez, arrangers (Rodrigo y Gabriela)
Best Instrumental Composition
“Beautiful Is Black,” Brandee Younger, composer (Brandee Younger)
“Cat And Mouse,” Tom Nazziola, composer (Tom Nazziola)
“Concerto For Orchestra: Finale,” Vince Mendoza, composer (Vince Mendoza & Czech National Symphony Orchestra Featuring Antonio Sánchez & Derrick Hodge)
“Dreaming In Lions: Dreaming In Lions,” Arturo O’Farrill, composer (Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble)
WINNER: “Eberhard,” Lyle Mays, composer (Lyle Mays)
Producer Of The Year, Classical
Blanton Alspaugh
Steven Epstein
David Frost
Elaine Martone
WINNER: Judith Sherman
Best Immersive Audio Album
WINNER: Alicia, George Massenburg & Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineers; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Ann Mincieli, immersive producer (Alicia Keys)
Clique, Jim Anderson & Ulrike Schwarz, immersive mix engineers; Bob Ludwig, immersive mastering engineer; Jim Anderson, immersive producer (Patricia Barber)
Fine Line, Greg Penny, immersive mix engineer; Greg Penny, immersive mastering engineer; Greg Penny, immersive producer (Harry Styles)
The Future Bites, Jake Fields & Steven Wilson, immersive mix engineers; Dave Kosten & Steven Wilson, immersive producers (Steven Wilson)
Stille Grender, Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive producer (Anne Karin Sundal-Ask & Det Norske Jentekor)
Best Musical Theater Album
Cinderella
Some Lovers
Girl From the North Country
Les Misérables: The Staged Concert (The Sensational 2020 Live Recording)
Snapshots
WINNER: The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical
Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook