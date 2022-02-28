 Green Day Cancel Russia Shows - Noise11.com
Green Day Cancel Russia Shows

by Music-News.com on March 1, 2022

in News

Green Day have cancelled their upcoming gig in Russia.

Green Day was scheduled to perform at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on 29 May, but after Russian forces led by President Vladimir Putin launched a large-scale invasion of Ukraine last week, they have decided to skip the show.

“With heavy hearts, in light of current events, we feel it is necessary to cancel our upcoming show in Moscow at Spartak Stadium. We are aware that this is not about stadium rock shows, it’s much bigger than that,” they wrote in a statement posted to their Instagram Stories on Sunday.

The show has already been removed from the Green Day website and tickets will be refunded. Meanwhile, Iron Maiden Russian and Ukraine dates are still on sale. Iron Maiden is due to play Kyiv on 29 May and Moscow on 1 June.

However, the musicians indicated they are open to returning to the nation in the future.

“We also know that rock and roll is forever and we feel confident there will be a time and a place for us to return in the future,” they added.

Indie pop group AJR has also cancelled a Russia gig planned for October.

music-news.com

