Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer To Play Australian Stadium Tour

by Paul Cashmere on February 7, 2020

in News

Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer will bring their The Hella Mega Tour to Australia in November.

The stadium tour will include Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth.

Green Day recently released ‘Oh Yeah!’ recently release ‘Oh Yeah!’, sampling the Joan Jett version of ‘Do You Wanna Touch Me’ when they realized the song was written by pedophile Gary Glitter.

In a statement they said, “BTW we sampled a song from the great Joan Jett’s Bad Reputation album. One of the writers on that song is a total asshole so we’re donating our royalties from this song to IJM and RAINN”.

Weezer last played Australia with Foo Fighters in 2017.

Special guests for the tour are New Zealand’s The Beths.

Dates are

8 November, Perth, HBF Park
11 November, Melbourne, Marvel Stadium
14 November, Sydney, Western Sydney Stadium
17 November, Suncorp Stadium

TICKETS ON SALE 11AM ON FRIDAY FEBRUARY 14
Green Day webstore / Fall Out Boy and Weezer fan pre-sale: 10am Monday, February 10 until 9am Tuesday, February 11
Green Day fan pre-sale: 10am Monday, February 10 until 9am Tuesday, February 11
My Live Nation: 10am Tuesday, February 11 until 10am Friday, February 14

