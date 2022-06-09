Green Day Receive Kerrang Icon Award - Noise11.com

KERRANG!, the world’s greatest global alternative culture and music brand has today unveiled that one of the world’s best-selling bands of all time, Green Day, will receive the prestigious Kerrang! Icon award for 2022.

Green Day who have had a generation defining career spanning thirteen studio albums, join previous Kerrang! Icon’s Ramones and MC5 in the esteemed merit-driven award category. The award, designed to recognise career-long achievements, is awarded to Green Day to acknowledge over 70 million records sold worldwide and 10 billion cumulative audio/visual streams. The band’s breakout album Dookie, which sold over 10 million and achieved diamond status, is widely credited with popularising and reviving mainstream interest in punk rock, catapulting a career-long run of #1 hit singles. The seminal album, politically charged punk opera American Idiot redefined what a band from a punk rock background could do, inspiring a whole new generation in the process. Green Day’s legacy is immeasurable, providing inspiration to countless genre-spanning artists such as Fall Out Boy, Billie Eilish and Lady Gaga.

Green Day begin the UK leg of the Hella Mega tour with Fall Out Boy, Weezer and Amyl and the Sniffers on June 24th.

Kerrang! Editor Luke Morton said:

“Few bands have done more to change the fabric of rock music than Green Day. From the seminal and essential explosion of Dookie to the visionary American Idiot and beyond, they have been a gateway band for generations of fans looking for something raw, something exhilarating and something life-affirming. The Kerrang! Icon award is presented in recognition of the band’s longevity and legacy as one of the greatest and most important acts in the history of rock and alternative music, who still captivate and electrify millions of fans all over the world with the power of punk rock.”

Now in their 27th year, the Kerrang! Awards are firmly established as the most prestigious celebration of alternative music talent on the planet and has long been known as the biggest and most raucous party of the year. The star-studded event will take place on Thursday June 23 at a top-secret London location and includes a number of fan voted for categories including Best British Act and Best Album, alongside other merit awards such as the latest inductee into the Kerrang! Hall of Fame and the presentation of the Kerrang! Inspiration Award.

Kerrang!, who has relentlessly championed new talent since the magazine was first published in June 1981, has introduced the New Noise Award for 2022, which celebrates the vibrant boundary-pushing artists making Kerrang!’s world the most exciting place to be right now. WARGASM, Heriot, Pinkshift, Pupil Slicer and Static Dress are all nominated with both Wargasm and Static Dress having a K! cover in the past year highlighting the brand’s aim to consistently shine a light on forward-thinking alternative culture.

The Kerrang! Awards are hosted in association with Dead Man’s Fingers Rum, Dr Martens, Blinding Talent, Music Venue Trust and Marshall with more to follow.

The Kerrang! Awards 2022 is an invite-only event. Fans can vote for their winners at Kerrang.com/awards

KERRANG! AWARDS 2022 NOMINEES FULL LIST

1/ NEW NOISE AWARD

WARGASM

Heriot

Static Dress

Pupil Slicer

Pinkshift

2/ BEST BRITISH BREAKTHROUGH

Nova Twins

Malevolence

Holding Absence

Higher Power

Cassyette

3/ BEST INTERNATIONAL BREAKTHROUGH

Amyl and The Sniffers

KennyHoopla

Meet Me @ The Altar

Stand Atlantic

Spiritbox

4/ BEST SONG

Bring Me The Horizon – ‘DiE4u’

Rammstein – ‘Zeit’

The Linda Lindas – ‘Racist, Sexist Boy’

The Regrettes – ‘Monday’

FEVER 333 – ‘The Innocent’

5/ BEST ALBUM

Bob Vylan – ‘Bob Vylan Presents The Price Of Life’

Denzel Curry – ‘Melt My Eyez See Your Future’

Every Time I Die – ‘Radical’

Halsey – ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’

Converge & Chelsea Wolfe – ‘Bloodmoon: I’

6/ BEST BRITISH ACT

Biffy Clyro

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes

Venom Prison

Loathe

Neck Deep

8/ BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT

Code Orange

Ghost

Ho99o9

Måneskin

Poppy

9/ BEST LIVE ACT

twenty one pilots

Witch Fever

Don Broco

Creeper

Turnstile

10/ BEST FESTIVAL

Download Pilot

Reading & Leeds

Bloodstock

Roadburn

Slam Dunk

11/ THE KERRANG! ICON

Green Day – WINNER

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

