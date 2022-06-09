 Green Day Receive Kerrang Icon Award - Noise11.com
Billie Joe Armstrong, Green Day, Soundwave, Ros O'Gorman, Photo

Billie Joe Armstrong, Green Day, Soundwave, Ros O'Gorman, Photo

Green Day Receive Kerrang Icon Award

by Music-News.com on June 9, 2022

in News

KERRANG!, the world’s greatest global alternative culture and music brand has today unveiled that one of the world’s best-selling bands of all time, Green Day, will receive the prestigious Kerrang! Icon award for 2022.

Green Day who have had a generation defining career spanning thirteen studio albums, join previous Kerrang! Icon’s Ramones and MC5 in the esteemed merit-driven award category. The award, designed to recognise career-long achievements, is awarded to Green Day to acknowledge over 70 million records sold worldwide and 10 billion cumulative audio/visual streams. The band’s breakout album Dookie, which sold over 10 million and achieved diamond status, is widely credited with popularising and reviving mainstream interest in punk rock, catapulting a career-long run of #1 hit singles. The seminal album, politically charged punk opera American Idiot redefined what a band from a punk rock background could do, inspiring a whole new generation in the process. Green Day’s legacy is immeasurable, providing inspiration to countless genre-spanning artists such as Fall Out Boy, Billie Eilish and Lady Gaga.

Green Day begin the UK leg of the Hella Mega tour with Fall Out Boy, Weezer and Amyl and the Sniffers on June 24th.

Kerrang! Editor Luke Morton said:
“Few bands have done more to change the fabric of rock music than Green Day. From the seminal and essential explosion of Dookie to the visionary American Idiot and beyond, they have been a gateway band for generations of fans looking for something raw, something exhilarating and something life-affirming. The Kerrang! Icon award is presented in recognition of the band’s longevity and legacy as one of the greatest and most important acts in the history of rock and alternative music, who still captivate and electrify millions of fans all over the world with the power of punk rock.”

Now in their 27th year, the Kerrang! Awards are firmly established as the most prestigious celebration of alternative music talent on the planet and has long been known as the biggest and most raucous party of the year. The star-studded event will take place on Thursday June 23 at a top-secret London location and includes a number of fan voted for categories including Best British Act and Best Album, alongside other merit awards such as the latest inductee into the Kerrang! Hall of Fame and the presentation of the Kerrang! Inspiration Award.

Kerrang!, who has relentlessly championed new talent since the magazine was first published in June 1981, has introduced the New Noise Award for 2022, which celebrates the vibrant boundary-pushing artists making Kerrang!’s world the most exciting place to be right now. WARGASM, Heriot, Pinkshift, Pupil Slicer and Static Dress are all nominated with both Wargasm and Static Dress having a K! cover in the past year highlighting the brand’s aim to consistently shine a light on forward-thinking alternative culture.

The Kerrang! Awards are hosted in association with Dead Man’s Fingers Rum, Dr Martens, Blinding Talent, Music Venue Trust and Marshall with more to follow.

The Kerrang! Awards 2022 is an invite-only event. Fans can vote for their winners at Kerrang.com/awards

KERRANG! AWARDS 2022 NOMINEES FULL LIST

1/ NEW NOISE AWARD
WARGASM
Heriot
Static Dress
Pupil Slicer
Pinkshift

2/ BEST BRITISH BREAKTHROUGH
Nova Twins
Malevolence
Holding Absence
Higher Power
Cassyette

3/ BEST INTERNATIONAL BREAKTHROUGH
Amyl and The Sniffers
KennyHoopla
Meet Me @ The Altar
Stand Atlantic
Spiritbox

4/ BEST SONG
Bring Me The Horizon – ‘DiE4u’
Rammstein – ‘Zeit’
The Linda Lindas – ‘Racist, Sexist Boy’
The Regrettes – ‘Monday’
FEVER 333 – ‘The Innocent’

5/ BEST ALBUM
Bob Vylan – ‘Bob Vylan Presents The Price Of Life’
Denzel Curry – ‘Melt My Eyez See Your Future’
Every Time I Die – ‘Radical’
Halsey – ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’
Converge & Chelsea Wolfe – ‘Bloodmoon: I’

6/ BEST BRITISH ACT
Biffy Clyro
Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes
Venom Prison
Loathe
Neck Deep

8/ BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT
Code Orange
Ghost
Ho99o9
Måneskin
Poppy

9/ BEST LIVE ACT
twenty one pilots
Witch Fever
Don Broco
Creeper
Turnstile

10/ BEST FESTIVAL
Download Pilot
Reading & Leeds
Bloodstock
Roadburn
Slam Dunk

11/ THE KERRANG! ICON
Green Day – WINNER

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Julee Cruise scene from Twin Peaks
Julee Cruise Of Twin Peaks Theme ‘Falling’ Dies At Age 65

Julee Cruise, best known for her Theme from Twin Peaks ‘Falling’, has died at age 65.

6 mins ago
Vika and Linda
Vika Bull Undergoes Emergency Surgery, Vika & Linda Tour Postponed

The Vika & Linda tour scheduled to start in Brisbane on 16 June has been postponed to August due to Vika undergoing emergency surgery.

6 hours ago
Tenacious D The Who Medley
Tenacious D Honor The Who For Charity Single

Tenacious D have paid tribute to The Who with a medley of 'Tommy' hits for charity.

22 hours ago
Robert Lamm. Photo by Ros O’Gorman
Chicago Premiere Another New Song From XXXVIII

Chicago have another new song ‘Firecracker’ from their upcoming ‘XXXVIII’ album.

1 day ago
Robbie Williams Heavy Entertainment Tour at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 24 February 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Robbie Williams To Mark His 25th Anniversary With Orchestral Make-Over

A new Robbie Williams compilation put through the Orchestra filter will be released in September to mark Williams’ 25th anniversary.

1 day ago
Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Alison Hawkins Makes First Public Statement Since Death of Taylor Hawkins

Alison Hawkins, the wife of the late Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters, has issued a statement for the first time since the death of her husband on 25 March 2022.

1 day ago
Lighthouse Family
Lighthouse Family Split

Lighthouse Family have split after almost 30 years together.

2 days ago