 Green Day Samples Gary Glitter On New Song ‘Oh Yeah’ - Noise11.com
Billie Joe Armstrong, Green Day, Soundwave, Ros O'Gorman, Photo

Billie Joe Armstrong, Green Day, Soundwave, Ros O'Gorman, Photo

Green Day Samples Gary Glitter On New Song ‘Oh Yeah’

by Paul Cashmere on January 17, 2020

in News

Green Day has sampled Gary Glitter. Quick, someone check if hell has frozen over.

‘Oh Yeah’ samples the Joan Jett 1981 version of the 1973 Gary Glitter hit ‘Do You Wanna Touch Me’. Because they are covering a song written by a convicted pedophile Green Day have announced their royalties from the song will go to charity.

“And yes that’s a @joanjett sample you’re hearing. Since one of the writers on that song is a total asshole, we decided to donate our royalties from Oh Yeah! to @IJM and @RAINN”.

‘Oh Yeah’ is the third song released from the upcoming Green Day album ‘Father of all Motherfuckers’, due 7 February. The two previous tracks ‘Father of all Motherfuckers’ and ‘Fire, Ready, Aim’ were released late 2019.

‘Father of all Motherfuckers’ is the 13th Green Day album.

