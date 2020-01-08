 Green Day To Release 'Oh Yeah' Single Jan 16 - Noise11.com
Green Day To Release ‘Oh Yeah’ Single Jan 16

by Music-News.com on January 9, 2020

in News

Green Day have confirmed the latest single from their upcoming album ‘Father of All…’ will be released next week.

In a tweet posted on Tuesday (07.01.20), the band wrote: “Oh Yeah, “Oh Yeah!” comes out on 1/16 (sic)”

Moments before announcing their new single, the band also confirmed that a tracklist which was sent to a fan in the post last week is genuine, as they quoted a report from Rock Sound about the mysterious vinyl sleeve.

They wrote: You never know what you’ll find in your mailbox Right @GreenDayMusic? (sic)”

And that’s not all the group revealed either, as frontman Billie Joe took to Instagram to launch a search for any California-based fans with large gardens who would be willing to host a “backyard party” to celebrate the launch of the album.

He said in a video: “It looks like our new record is coming out in like a month or something, so we’re just planning some stuff … some surprises.

“But one thing I was thinking is: does anyone have a relatively big backyard that we could do a backyard party in? Somewhere where we could play at your house or your garage, or backyard – or I dunno, do you have a barn, or a church, or a church parking lot?

“You know I was conceived in a church parking lot. Anyways, just hi-jinks, fun, mischief: a backyard party with your favourite band, Green Day!”

The upcoming single ‘Oh Yeah!’ follows previous singles ‘Father of All…’ and ‘Fire, Ready, Aim’.

The song ”Father of All…” was released in September.

The full ‘Father of All…’ album is slated to be released on February 7, and the tracklist is as follows:

1. ‘Father of All…’
2. ‘Fire, Ready, Aim’
3. ‘Oh Yeah!’
4. ‘Meet Me On The Roof’
5. ‘I was Teenage Teenager’
6. ‘Stab You In The Heart’
7. ‘Sugar Youth’
8. ‘Junkies On A High’
9. ‘Take The Money and Crawl’
10. ‘Graffitia’

