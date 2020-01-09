Grimes and Elon Musk Hint At A Baby

Canadian singer songwriter Grimes has posted a naked pic of herself with a photoshopped fetus on her belly indicating she is pregnant to her billionaire boyfriend Elon Musk.

Claire Boucher (aka Grimes) and Tesla founder Elon Musk have been dating since 2018. She has released four albums. The fifth ‘Miss Anthropcene’ will be released in February.

Musk has five children from his first marriage. This is Grimes’ debut child.

