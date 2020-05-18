 Grimes' Mother Slams Elon Musk Over Pill Comment - Noise11.com
Grimes’ Mother Slams Elon Musk Over Pill Comment

by Music-News.com on May 19, 2020

in News

Grimes’ mother Sandy Garossino has appeared to slam her daughter’s partner Elon Musk for tweeting about taking the “red pill”.

Musk took to Twitter to share a post on Sunday referencing The Matrix, as he wrote: “Take the red pill”, followed by a red rose emoji.

The phrase became a famous reference from the 1999 sci-fi film, after Keanu Reeves’ character Neo was given the choice of taking a blue pill and returning to his regular life and continuing to exist in blissful ignorance, or taking the red pill and learning the truth.

While most of the causes who have adopted the “red pill” rhetoric over the years are right-wing, Musk’s tweet appeared to align him with the Democratic Socialists of America – thanks to the red rose emoji, which is a symbol for the organisation.

And apparently unimpressed with the 48-year-old’s reference to the left-wing group, political commentator Garossino didn’t hold back as she slammed Musk in a series of tweets, which have now been deleted.

“If your partner went through a challenging pregnancy and childbirth in the last two weeks… And you were over 16 years old, Would be be (sic) blaring MRA (Men’s Rights Activists) bullshit on Twitter right now?” she wrote.

Grimes gave birth to the pair’s son, X Æ A-12, on 4 May.

Garossino also commented on a reply from Canadian political consultant Gerard Butts, who said that Musk “has a three week old baby”, as she wrote: “Not yet two weeks.”

She wasn’t the only person to be unhappy with Musk’s reference. The Matrix co-creator Lilly Wachowski made it clear she wasn’t a fan after U.S. President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka retweeted Musk’s post and commented that she’d “taken” the red pill.

Under the post, Wachowski simply wrote: “Fuck both of you”.

