Groundwater Country Music Festival Reveals Its First 2022 Line-up - Noise11.com

Fanny Lumsden

Fanny Lumsden

Groundwater Country Music Festival Reveals Its First 2022 Line-up

by Paul Cashmere on May 5, 2022

in News

Fanny Lumsden, Travis Collins, Brooke McClymont & Adam Eckersley, Catherine Britt, Gina Jeffrey and Kirsty Lee Akers will perform at the Groundwater Country Music Festival on the Gold Coast in October.

Festival Director Mark Duckworth said, “This year’s Groundwater CMF is shaping up to be one of our best country music parties yet!

“2022 will see our festival fans treated to some incredible acts from across the country as well as some international flavours along the way.

“Three days of country music vibes will swell the spirit and welcome the Queensland sun this October, over 40 country artists will take to Groundwater CMF’s various stages to entertain and connect with fans from all over Australia.”

Groundwater Country Music Festival in on October 28 to 30, 2022.

Groundwater Music Festival 2022

