Guns N Roses Debut New Song ‘Hard Skool’ - Noise11.com

Guns N’ Roses have debuted ‘Hard Skool’, their second new song for 2021.

‘Absurd’ was released in August.

While the two songs feature the current line-up of Guns N’ Roses with Slash and Duff McKagan back in the band, Axl Rose wrote the songs 20 years ago. Both were originally intended for the ‘Chinese Democracy’ album. ‘Absurd’ was originally titled ‘Silkworms’ and performed four times in 2001. ‘Hard Skool’ was originally called ‘Jackie Chan’ and was online back in 2006.

The release of ‘Absurd’ and ‘Hard Skool’ marks the first new music from Guns N’ Roses since the ‘Chinese Democracy’ album in 2008. It is the first new Guns N’ Roses music with Axl and Duff since the cover of ‘Sympathy For The Devil’ in 1994.

