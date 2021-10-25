Guns N Roses Have No More New Music - Noise11.com

Guns N’ Roses haven’t penned any new material since reuniting.

Axl Rose and co might have a new EP on the way in the form of ‘Hard Skool’, which is released on February 25, but in terms of new music, Guns N Roses haven’t made any progress.

Speaking to Audacy, axe-slayer Slash said: “As far as new Guns is concerned, we haven’t even gotten to that point of really in earnest sitting down and writing.

“We’ve been doing a lot of material that’s been sort of sitting around for a while. So that will be a whole focused endeavour unto itself.”

The upcoming EP is the first new release from Axl, Slash and Duff McKagan in 28 years.

The latter two band members reunited with Axl in 2016, and the trios last Guns record was 1993’s ‘The Spaghetti Incident?’.

So far, the title track and the studio version of ‘Absurd’, a reworked version of ‘Silkworms’from 2008’s ‘Chinese Democracy’ LP which dates back to 2001, have been released from the EP.

The four-tracker also includes live recordings of ‘Don’t Cry’ – which has two versions, the original was featured on 1991’s ‘Use Your Illusion I’, while an alternate cut was released on ‘Use Your Illusion II’ the same day – and ‘You’re Crazy’ from their seminal debut album ‘Appetite for Destruction’.

Slash added: “They both have a lot of history. What happened was Axl has all these songs that he recorded at some point along the way.

“And so [McKagan] and I went in and re-did them, basically … Like, I wrote my own kind of parts to what else is going on, and [we] just sort of took the drums and re-did everything else.”

Fans are eagerly awaiting news on Guns N Roses’ comeback album.

Slash previously teased that he had been “jamming” with frontman Axl, 59, and bassist Duff, 57.

He said: “And prior to that, Duff and I did some jamming and we also worked on the Guns record, and I’ve had a couple of ancillary recordings and jams on top of that, so there’s been a lot of stuff going on. I’m really not good at slowing down and just sitting around.”

music-news.com

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments