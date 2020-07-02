 Guy Sebastian’s Manager Titus Day Arrested On Fraud Charges - Noise11.com
Guy Sebastian - Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo

Guy Sebastian - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Guy Sebastian’s Manager Titus Day Arrested On Fraud Charges

by Paul Cashmere on July 2, 2020

in News,Noise Pro

Guy Sebastian’s longtime manager Titus Day was arrested Wednesday night over alleged fraud charges against the singer.

New South Wales Police have issued the following statement:

A celebrity manager has been charged following an investigation into the alleged $1.15 million fraud of a former client.

On Wednesday 3 June 2020, officers from South Sydney Police Area Command received a report of an alleged fraud committed against a 38-year-old man.

An investigation was launched by local detectives, who noted inconsistencies in financial documentation and bank account records.

Following extensive inquiries, South Sydney detectives arrested a 47-year-old man at a home at Bondi just after 6.30pm yesterday (Wednesday 1 July 2020).

He was taken to Waverley Police Station and charged with 61 counts of dishonestly obtain financial advantage by deception.
Police will allege in court that the man knowingly withheld $1.15 million in earnings from a client between December 2013 and April 2020.

The man has been refused bail to appear at Waverley Local Court later today (Thursday 2 July 2020).

Inquiries are continuing.

Titus Day created his management company 6 Degrees Management in 2009 to represent the personal management of media personalities, artists, athletes and celebrities. 6 Degrees Management filed for liquidation in July 2019.

Day admitted to the Supreme Court of New South Wales in 2002. He then became Legal Counsel for IMG before working for Kydon Segal Lawyers from 2004 to 2005. Before that in the 90s he was a venue booker for Rock Circuit Promotions and later Trading Post Entertainment Agency.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Guy Sebastian, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Guy Sebastian, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Guy Sebastian, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Guy Sebastian, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Guy Sebastian, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Guy Sebastian, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Guy Sebastian, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Beyonce photo by Ros OGorman
Beyonce Calls For Dismantling Of America’s Racist System

Beyonce urged U.S. voters to "take action to dismantle a racist and unequal system" as she accepted the Humanitarian Award at the virtual BET Awards on Sunday night.

1 day ago
Michael Falzon
Michael Falzon’s Wife Film Director Jane Cho Issues Statement About His Passing

Film director Jane Cho, wife of beloved Australian entertainer Michael Falzon, has released a statement following his passing last Tuesday after a year-long battle with a rare form of germ cell cancer.

3 days ago
Taylor Swift, Etihad, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Taylor Swift Calls Out US Government Over Transgender Exclusion

Taylor Swift has called out U.S. government officials for failing to recognise transgender and non-binary people on the 2020 Census.

3 days ago
Adele performs at on March 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo credit: Graham Denholm / Getty Images
Adele’s Fourth Album Bumped Into 2021

Adele's latest album is no longer set to be released in September.

3 days ago
Chingy
Chingy To Release First Album In 13 Years

Chingy has decided to return to mainstream with his first studio album in 13 years ‘Crown Jewels’ coming in July.

4 days ago
Dixie Chicks photo by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Dixie Chicks Become The Chicks

Dixie Chicks have changed their name to The Chicks in line with the change of attitude brought about by the #BlackLivesMatter movement.

6 days ago
Pete Murray at Noise11.com
Pete Murray Debuts ‘Found My Place’ Video

Pete Murray’s first new song in two years comes with a video shot in isolation and featuring his wife and daughter.

6 days ago