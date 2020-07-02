Guy Sebastian’s Manager Titus Day Arrested On Fraud Charges

Guy Sebastian’s longtime manager Titus Day was arrested Wednesday night over alleged fraud charges against the singer.

New South Wales Police have issued the following statement:

A celebrity manager has been charged following an investigation into the alleged $1.15 million fraud of a former client.

On Wednesday 3 June 2020, officers from South Sydney Police Area Command received a report of an alleged fraud committed against a 38-year-old man.

An investigation was launched by local detectives, who noted inconsistencies in financial documentation and bank account records.

Following extensive inquiries, South Sydney detectives arrested a 47-year-old man at a home at Bondi just after 6.30pm yesterday (Wednesday 1 July 2020).

He was taken to Waverley Police Station and charged with 61 counts of dishonestly obtain financial advantage by deception.

Police will allege in court that the man knowingly withheld $1.15 million in earnings from a client between December 2013 and April 2020.

The man has been refused bail to appear at Waverley Local Court later today (Thursday 2 July 2020).

Inquiries are continuing.