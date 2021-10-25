 Gwen Stefani Cancelled Tour Because She Had Covid - Noise11.com
Gwen Stefani photo by Ros O'Gorman

Gwen Stefani photo by Ros O'Gorman

Gwen Stefani Cancelled Tour Because She Had Covid

by Music-News.com on October 26, 2021

in News

Gwen Stefani cancelled four concerts last year after testing positive for Covid-19.

Back in February 2020, Stefani announced via social media that she was scrapping a string of shows as part of her Just a Girl residency due to illness.

But during her return to the stage at the Zappos Theater in Las Vegas on Friday, Gwen revealed that she had actually been battling the coronavirus at the time.

“I would literally take people up here and make out with you, but…I gotta make it through the next eight shows. I was the first one to have COVID, in case you wondered. I was in Vegas. Do you remember when I cancelled those four shows?” she told the audience, explaining why she couldn’t leave the stage as a result of Covid-19 protocols. “Just because I can’t touch you, I’m still breathing your air right now, so that’s the risk that I’m taking because I love you guys.”

Gwen didn’t share any further details.

The star is playing shows at the Zappos Theater until 6 November.

music-news.com

