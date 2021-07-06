 Gwen Stefani Confirms Wedding With Blake Shelton - Noise11.com
Gwen Stefani photo by Ros O'Gorman

Gwen Stefani photo by Ros O'Gorman

Gwen Stefani Confirms Wedding With Blake Shelton

by Music-News.com on July 7, 2021

in News

Gwen Stefani confirmed that she is married to Blake Shelton by sharing snaps from their weekend wedding.

It was reported on Monday that the Hollaback Girl singer and country star had tied the knot at his Oklahoma ranch, where he and Stefani spent much of their Covid-19 lockdown with her three sons, with reports suggesting they exchanged vows in a small intimate ceremony in front of close family and friends at an outdoor chapel specially built for the day.

And Stefani confirmed the news on Instagram on Monday by sharing a clip of her lifting her veil to reveal her make-up look alongside the caption, “July 3rd 2021.”

She later posted more romantic photos showing the newlyweds posing at his ranch at sunset and kissing as they stood in front of their tiered wedding cake.

In the snaps, she can be seen wearing a custom-made lily-white Vera Wang gown with a plunging sweetheart neckline, fitted bodice and cutaway back.

In the caption, she wrote, “July 3rd 2021 dreams do come true !!!” with love heart and praying hands emojis.

Stefani switched up her look for the evening, wearing a white Vera Wang minidress with stiletto cowboy boots and a shorter veil. Explaining the need for a second outfit, she wrote in the caption, “You need a party dress when u get to marry @blakeshelton @verawang (sic).”

Another snap showed Stefani smiling for the camera and holding a bouquet of flowers as she sits in a golf cart with Shelton.

Stefani and Shelton began dating in 2015 after meeting as coaches on U.S. TV talent show The Voice and they announced their engagement in October last year.

Stefani was previously married to Gavin Rossdale, the father of her three sons, between 2002 and 2015. This marks Shelton’s third marriage following Kaynette Gern and fellow country singer Miranda Lambert.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Richard Marx played Melbourne on Saturday 11 June 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Richard Marx Wrote ‘Right Here Waiting’ For Barbra Streisand And She Turned It Down

Barbra Streisand turned down the chance to record Richard Marx hit Right Here Waiting.

7 hours ago
Crowded House Woodface
Crowded House ‘Woodface’ Turns 30

Five years after their self-titled debut Crowded House released ‘Woodface’ on 8 July 1991.

23 hours ago
Tim McGraw
Tim McGraw Joins Alabama For Surprise Duet

Tim McGraw had a Saturday night to remember after joining country music veterans Alabama onstage to help reopen Nashville, Tennessee's Bridgestone Arena.

2 days ago
Guns N Roses perform at the MCG in Melbourne on Tuesday 14 February 2017. Guns N Roses are touring Australia on their Not In This Lifetime tour. Photo Ros O'Gorman
Slash Celebrates 15 Years of Sobriety

Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash is celebrating 15 years of sobriety.

3 days ago
Lenny Kravitz - Photo by Nadine Koupaei
Lenny Kravitz And His Johnny Cash Connection

Lenny Kravitz says he met Johnny Cash and June Carter around 1995 when he was living at Rick Rubin’s house.

3 days ago
Courtney Love Noise11, melbourne music photo, festival hall
Courtney Love Covers Britney Spears

Courtney Love has performed an acoustic version of Britney Spears’ ‘Lucky’.

3 days ago
Jennifer Lopez: Photo By Mary Boukouvalas
Jennifer Lopez Teases New Song

Jennifer Lopez appears to be channelling her feelings about her broken engagement to Alex Rodriguez into a new song all about overcoming the fear of moving on.

3 days ago