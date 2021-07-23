Gympie Muster Cancelled - Noise11.com

The Gympie Muster has been cancelled just weeks out from the start of the event.

The 2021 blow-out if major as this was the 40th anniversary of the Gympie Muster.

Artist Casey Barnes said, “I’ll be honest… this one really hurts. We were so looking forward to performing at this years Gympie Muster as were many other artists now affected by yet another cancellation. Yep, I’m over it as I’m sure you guys are too. Thoughts with the incredible volunteers and hard working staff behind the Muster that would have dreaded making this call as much as we hated hearing it. The sooner we can all get back to enjoying great Australian festivals like this better.”

The 2020 Gympie Muster was also cancelled. 2021 was decided after Queensland shut its border with NSW while the #Gladyscluster continues to infect the country.

In a statement, Gympie Muster organisers wrote:

This decision has not been made lightly as our team has been working tirelessly and were ready to deliver a first-class festival, that you all know and love. Many of our Muster family – ticket holders, artists, contractors, volunteers and vendors come from far and wide and we feel it is only fair that we notify all as soon as possible. Our CoVid19 plan was in place, however the risks involved in continuing with the festival this year are escalating daily. In the interest of the Gympie Music Muster’s long-term sustainability and our brand we have had to make the hard decision for all involved. Our 40th celebration was shaping up to be the best Muster ever. Ticket sales have exceeded all our expectations with a third of our patrons coming from interstate. Patron’s, Sponsor’s and Vendors funds are not ours until such time as we are able to deliver our event. Financially the event relies on unrestricted travel to and within the Queensland for patrons, artists and suppliers. We are a Not-For-Profit organisation and the current situation and the uncertain future poses an unacceptable financial risk. Unless the event can be delivered with a full program and with unrestricted interstate attendance, we cannot deliver value for our patrons and guarantee payment to our suppliers. In the event of a late cancellation or any sudden lock don we simply could not refund tickets and pay suppliers which would be financially catastrophic for the future of the event We assure you that we will be ready to host you as part of our Muster family in 2022 when the majority of Australians have been vaccinated and travel restrictions are relaxed. All our current ticket holders, will be offered the opportunity to transfer tickets to our next festival to be held Thursday 25 August to Sunday 28 August 2022 or to receive a refund. By transferring your tickets, you are demonstrating your ongoing support for our iconic music and camping festival & guarantee that you are already set for the 2022 Muster at the 2021 price.

