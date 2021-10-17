Hall & Oates ‘Live At The Troubadour’ To Be Released As Triple Live Vinyl - Noise11.com

Hall & Oates ‘Live At The Troubadour’ is getting a vinyl release for the first time.
The Hall & Oates live album was first released in 2008 on CD and DVD. It contains the complete concert recorded in May 2008 at the iconic Troubadour in West Hollywood.
John Oates says, “Playing the Troubadour in LA has been a “rite of passage” for live musicians for 64 years and Daryl and I played our first show there opening for the late great Harry Chapin in 1973. Over the years I always loved seeing shows and hanging out there with musicians and friends…returning to play again in 2008 was a full circle moment for me and the vibe was amazing.”
BMG will release the new edition of Hall & Oates ‘Live At The Troubadour’ on 26 November 2021.
‘LIVE AT THE TROUBADOUR’ TRACKLIST:
Triple LP
A1 – Everything Your Heart Desires
A2 – When the Morning Comes
A3 – Family Man
B1 – Say It Isn’t So
B2 – It’s Uncanny
B3 – Had I Known You Better Then
B4 – She’s Gone
C1 – Getaway Car
C2 – Cab Driver
D1 – One on One
D2 – Sara Smile
D3 – Maneater
E1 – Out of Touch
E2 – I Can’t Go for That
E3 – Rich Girl
F1 – Kiss on My List
F2 – You Make My Dreams
F3 – Abandoned Luncheonette
F4 – Private Eyes
2CD
Disc 1:
1. Everything Your Heart Desires
2. When the Morning Comes
3. Family Man
4. Say It Isn’t So
5. It’sUncanny
6. Had I Known You Better Then
7. She’s Gone
8. Getaway Car
9. Cab Driver
Disc 2:
1. One on One
2. Sara Smile
3. Maneater
4. Out of Touch
5. I Can’t Go for That (No Can Do)
6. Rich Girl
7. Kiss on My List
8. You Make My Dreams
9. Abandoned Luncheonette
10.Private Eyes
