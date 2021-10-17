Hall & Oates ‘Live At The Troubadour’ To Be Released As Triple Live Vinyl - Noise11.com

Hall & Oates ‘Live At The Troubadour’ is getting a vinyl release for the first time.

The Hall & Oates live album was first released in 2008 on CD and DVD. It contains the complete concert recorded in May 2008 at the iconic Troubadour in West Hollywood.

John Oates says, “Playing the Troubadour in LA has been a “rite of passage” for live musicians for 64 years and Daryl and I played our first show there opening for the late great Harry Chapin in 1973. Over the years I always loved seeing shows and hanging out there with musicians and friends…returning to play again in 2008 was a full circle moment for me and the vibe was amazing.”

BMG will release the new edition of Hall & Oates ‘Live At The Troubadour’ on 26 November 2021.

‘LIVE AT THE TROUBADOUR’ TRACKLIST:

Triple LP

A1 – Everything Your Heart Desires

A2 – When the Morning Comes

A3 – Family Man

B1 – Say It Isn’t So

B2 – It’s Uncanny

B3 – Had I Known You Better Then

B4 – She’s Gone

C1 – Getaway Car

C2 – Cab Driver

D1 – One on One

D2 – Sara Smile

D3 – Maneater

E1 – Out of Touch

E2 – I Can’t Go for That

E3 – Rich Girl

F1 – Kiss on My List

F2 – You Make My Dreams

F3 – Abandoned Luncheonette

F4 – Private Eyes

2CD

Disc 1:

1. Everything Your Heart Desires

2. When the Morning Comes

3. Family Man

4. Say It Isn’t So

5. It’sUncanny

6. Had I Known You Better Then

7. She’s Gone

8. Getaway Car

9. Cab Driver

Disc 2:

1. One on One

2. Sara Smile

3. Maneater

4. Out of Touch

5. I Can’t Go for That (No Can Do)

6. Rich Girl

7. Kiss on My List

8. You Make My Dreams

9. Abandoned Luncheonette

10.Private Eyes

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments