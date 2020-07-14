 Halsey, Khalid, Post Malone Honoured At BMI Pop Awards - Noise11.com
Halsey, Khalid, Post Malone Honoured At BMI Pop Awards

by Music-News.com on July 15, 2020

Halsey, Khalid, and Post Malone bagged the top prizes at the virtually held BMI Pop Awards on Monday.

Halsey and her co-writer Delacey’s break-up anthem Without Me won the Song of the Year trophy, with Khalid and Malone sharing the songwriter of the year after each penning four of rights organisation BMI’s top performed songs of 2019.

Khalid was honoured for his hits Beautiful People, Better, Eastside, and Talk, while the rapper’s Goodbyes, Jackie Chan, Sunflower and Wow earned him the accolade.

Sony/ATV Music Publishing received the coveted Publisher of the Year accolade for the eighth time.

BMI also celebrated the songwriters behind the 50 most-performed pop songs of the previous year, with Taylor Swift’s ME!, Jonas Brothers’ Sucker, Charlie Puth’s Done For Me as well as tracks by Pink, Camila Cabello, Billy Ray Cyrus, Teddy Geiger, Lady Gaga, Lizzo, Young Thug, Mark Ronson and more also earning prizes.

In a press release, BMI’s Vice President of Worldwide Creative Barbara Cane hailed the winners and expressed her hope that next year’s 69th annual BMI Pop Awards ceremony would go ahead as planned after the Covid-19 pandemic subsides.

“We’re so proud to recognise BMI’s incomparable family of pop songwriters and music publishers whose talent, originality and creativity helped inspire many of the most popular songs of the past year,” she said.

Acknowledging the tumultuous events of 2020 Cane added: “With unique artistry and fearless authenticity, their music has the ability to inspire, uplift and empower us to drive the positive change that is so needed right now.”

Falls Festival Day 2. Photo by Zo Damage

