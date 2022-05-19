Hanson To Play Australia and New Zealand in November - Noise11.com

Hanson will be back in Australia and New Zealand in November.

The trio last toured Australia in 2019. Their previous tours were in 2014, 2012, 2005, 2004 and 2000.

Hanson announced the tour in Australia as their new album ‘Red Green Blue’ is released.

Hanson dates are:

Sunday 6 November

The Astor Theatre | Perth, WA

Wednesday 9 November

Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW

Saturday 12 November

Hindley Street Music Hall | Adelaide, SA

Monday 14 November

The Fortitude Music Hall | Brisbane, QLD

Wednesday 16 November

The Forum | Melbourne, VIC

Saturday 19 November

Powerstation | Auckland, NZ

