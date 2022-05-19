Hanson To Play Australia and New Zealand in November - Noise11.com

Hanson will be back in Australia and New Zealand in November.
The trio last toured Australia in 2019. Their previous tours were in 2014, 2012, 2005, 2004 and 2000.
Hanson announced the tour in Australia as their new album ‘Red Green Blue’ is released.
Hanson dates are:
Sunday 6 November
The Astor Theatre | Perth, WA
Wednesday 9 November
Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW
Saturday 12 November
Hindley Street Music Hall | Adelaide, SA
Monday 14 November
The Fortitude Music Hall | Brisbane, QLD
Wednesday 16 November
The Forum | Melbourne, VIC
Saturday 19 November
Powerstation | Auckland, NZ
