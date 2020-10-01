Happy Birthday Marty Stuart

Mississippi legend Marty Stuart turned 62 this week and celebrated earlier with a performance at the Grand Ole Opry with his wife Connie Smith.

Marty was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in August. He is a five-time Grammy winner and a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

The Noise Network’s Chief Operating Officer Nick Kontonicolas has been working closely with Marty Stuart. “Happy Birthday buddy. Your creativity is aspiring. Watching your music in the making while the business of music builds around you is truly inspirational”.

Marty Stuart and the Grand Ole Opry have realigned their business strategy during this pandemic to take music to the world via streaming. The Grand Ole Opry has consistently topped the Pollstar Livestream Chart since the start of 2020 with an average of over one million streams a week.

Marty Stuart and Connie Smith with Sierra Hull became the 4943rd line-up to perform for the consecutive Saturday night broadcast.

