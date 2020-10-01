 Happy Birthday Marty Stuart - Noise11.com
Marty Stuart

Marty Stuart

Happy Birthday Marty Stuart

by Paul Cashmere on October 2, 2020

in News

Mississippi legend Marty Stuart turned 62 this week and celebrated earlier with a performance at the Grand Ole Opry with his wife Connie Smith.

Marty was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in August. He is a five-time Grammy winner and a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

The Noise Network’s Chief Operating Officer Nick Kontonicolas has been working closely with Marty Stuart. “Happy Birthday buddy. Your creativity is aspiring. Watching your music in the making while the business of music builds around you is truly inspirational”.

Marty Stuart and the Grand Ole Opry have realigned their business strategy during this pandemic to take music to the world via streaming. The Grand Ole Opry has consistently topped the Pollstar Livestream Chart since the start of 2020 with an average of over one million streams a week.

Marty Stuart and Connie Smith with Sierra Hull became the 4943rd line-up to perform for the consecutive Saturday night broadcast.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Mac Davis, music news, noise11.com
Mac Davis Dies At Age 78

Singer songwriter Mac Davis has died at age 78 after suffering a heart attack in Nashville yesterday.

2 days ago
Miley Cyrus Bangerz Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Miley Cyrus Teases Blondie ‘Heart of Glass’ Cover

Miley Cyrus is teasing an official release of her performance of Blondie's 'Heart of Glass'.

4 days ago
Lady Antebellum: Photo Ros O'Gorman
Anita ‘Lady A’ White Countersues Lady Antebellum

Lady Antebellum thought they had found common ground with the blues singer after they held a private conference on Zoom with her after they allegedly unknowingly switched their name to her moniker from Lady Antebellum in response to the Black Lives Matter movement in June, as the word Antebellum has associations to slavery in the US.

September 17, 2020
Keith Urban, Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne 2014 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Keith Urban Talks About His New Pink Track

Keith Urban is talking up his new song 'One Too Many' with Pink.

September 11, 2020
Amber Lawrence
Amber Lawrence Live DVD Debuts At No 2 (Damn You Metallica)

Amber Lawrence has had a number two debut with her ‘Amber Lawrence Live’ DVD. Picking the same week as Metallica to release a DVD didn’t work in her favour.

September 7, 2020
Miley Cyrus Bangerz Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Miley Cyrus Talks About Marriage Break-up

Miley Cyrus is still reeling from her 2019 divorce and the media fallout from the marriage break-up.

September 4, 2020
Miranda Lambert, music news, noise11.com
Miranda Lambert Leads CMA Nominations

Miranda Lambert leads the 2020 Country Music Association (CMA) Awards nominations.

September 2, 2020