 Harry Connick Jr To Return To American Idol - Noise11.com
Harry Connick Jr, Noise11, Photo

Harry Connick Jr

Harry Connick Jr To Return To American Idol

by Music-News.com on April 16, 2021

in News

Former American Idol judge Harry Connick, Jr. will be returning to the show next week for a faith-based episode with ex-contestant Lauren Daigle.

He will perform two songs from his new Christian album, Alone with My Faith, which he recorded during lockdown, while Daigle will sing her 2019 hit Look Up Child.

Connick, Jr., who was a judge on Idol alongside Jennifer Lopez and Keith Urban from 2013 to 2016, told editors at Billboard he cannot wait to get back to the TV talent contest.

“It’s really nice to be back,” he said. “I had such a good time when I was a judge, and before that, a mentor. So, any chance I get to see those folks again, I welcome. I have a lot of friends there.”

Daigle added, “I’m excited to be back with people that I so enjoy. We did rehearsals and the Idol team, like the band, is insane. We had a ball. The band nailed it… It’s also really refreshing how kind they are.”

The 29-year-old auditioned for the show in 2010 and 2012, when she just missed out on making it to the top 10.

“I don’t have any disdain or any negativity toward the show,” she insisted. “At the time I was so young and naive and I don’t think I knew who I was yet. So, I could have been pulled in so many different directions artistically. I feel like it gave me an opportunity to step back… I’m actually really excited that it worked out this way.”

They aren’t the only former Idol favourites returning to the show – original judge Paula Abdul is currently sitting in for Luke Bryan after he tested positive for Covid-19.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Bob Evans photo by Tajette OHalloran
Bob Evans Releases ‘Tomorrowland’, His First Album In Five Years

Bob Evans has released a new album ‘Tomorrowland’, landing five years after his fifth album ‘Car Boot Sale’.

22 mins ago
R.Kelly, music news, noise11.com
New Date Set For R. Kelly Trial

Jailed R&B star R Kelly is to be transferred to a New York prison ahead of his sex crimes trial this summer.

13 hours ago
Trisha Yearwood Launches Pet Line

Country star Trisha Yearwood is taking her love of animals to the next level by launching her own pet line.

16 hours ago
Kylie Minogue Disco
Kylie Minogue Is Planning An Extended Disco Release

Kylie Minogue is working on a new extended edition of her latest album Disco.

17 hours ago
TISM, music news, noise11.com
TISM Hit The Vaults For Three More Releases

TISM, Melbourne’s Alternative Rock/Alternative Dance/Synthpop/Dance-Rock legends of the 80s, have prepared three more releases from their vaults for impending release.

1 day ago
Mick Thomas Roving Commisson
Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission Debuts New Video ‘Keeping All The Cannons Clean’

Mick Thomas has taken to the streets of the Melbourne suburbs of Northcote and Thornbury for his new Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission’s video ‘Keeping All The Cannons Clean’.

1 day ago
Christina Aguilera photo by Ros O'Gorman
Christina Aguilera Is Working On A Spanish Album

Christina Aguilera has promised fans another Spanish album is in the works, confessing it's "about 20 years overdue".

2 days ago