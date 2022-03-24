 Harry Styles Announces 'Harry's House' - Noise11.com
Harry Styles One Direction Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Harry Styles One Direction Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Harry Styles Announces ‘Harry’s House’

by Music-News.com on March 24, 2022

in News

Harry Styles has announced a new album. Styles will release ‘Harry’s House’ on May 20th 2022.

Alongside a photo of the album cover, Harry wrote on Twitter: “Harry’s House. May 20th.”

Styles also released a trailer for the album intercut with shots of screaming fans from his mammoth live shows and is seen standing on a bare stage in a theatre while a scenery cut out of a bright yellow house is erected around him.

It comes just days after the Grammy Award winner – who scored a number one hit with his self-titled debut album in 2017 and a #2 with his sophomore LP ‘Fine Line’ in 2019 – began teasing fans that something new was on the way with a new Instagram account which featured only pictures of arched doors and launched a mysterious website at YouAreHome.co, that would open to a different image when a computer mouse was rolled over it.

A Twitter account called @youarehome – which has so far garnered 325k followers – was also launched around the same time and featured cryptic tweets such as “in this world, it’s just us, you know it’s not the same as it was” (sic), “what happens in between colours?” and “what are you doing here?”

The release of the 13-track album will also come just one month before the Styles resumes his ‘Love On’ Tour, which is set to open Glasgow in June before going on to Wembley Stadium and visit other continents after suffering a number of delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘Harry’s House’ is set to be released on May 20th 2022.

music-news.com

