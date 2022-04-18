 Harry Styles Debuts New Music At Coachella - Noise11.com
Harry Styles Debuts New Music At Coachella

by Music-News.com on April 18, 2022

in News

Harry Styles debuted two new songs at Coachella.

Styles headlined the opening night of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, on Friday (15.04.22), where he performed ‘Boyfriends’ and ‘Late Night Talking’ from his upcoming third solo album ‘Harry’s House’.

Before performing ‘Boyfriends’, he said: “Who in the audience has ever had a boyfriend? Who in the audience has never had a boyfriend? To boyfriends everywhere, fuck you.”

Earlier, Harry also told the crowd: “It’s big in here, innit? For the next 80-or-something minutes, our job is to entertain you. I promise you we’ll do our absolute very best. You also have one job — that is to have much fun as you possibly can. I want you to be whoever it is you always wanted to be in this field tonight.”

He added: “We have a full moon, you have a ticket and I have to play.”

He also thrilled his audience mid-way through his set by bringing Shania Twain on stage to perform two songs with him, ‘Man! I Feel Like a Woman!’ and ‘You’re Still The One’.

Harry said: “This lady taught me to sing. She also told me that men are trash.”

Shania said: “I’m a bit starstruck, what can I say? No, really, I’m a fan of you, of course. I know that when I was writing this song, you were just a little kid. It’s kind of a dream and very surreal to be sitting here right now to sing this song with you. I think I’m just in love and this song is all about love. So let’s just sing about love.”

Harry Styles Coachella setlist

‘As It Was’
‘Adore You’
‘Golden’
‘Carolina’
‘Woman’
‘Boyfriends’
‘Cherry’
‘Lights Up’
‘She’
‘Canyon Moon’
‘Treat People With Kindness’
‘What Makes You Beautiful’
‘Man! I Feel Like a Woman!’ (with Shania Twain)
‘You’re Still the One’ (with Shania Twain)
‘Late Night Talking’
‘Watermelon Sugar’
‘Kiwi’
‘Sign of the Times’

