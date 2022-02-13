Harry Styles Films Video On Giant Bed Outside Buckingham Palace - Noise11.com

Harry Styles has been spotted filming a music video on a giant bed outside Buckingham Palace.

Styles – who is reportedly set to release his third solo album this year – was seen lounging on the large mobile bed, wearing polka dot pyjamas and a pink and green scarf, while surrounded by women in similar attire.

A source told The Sun: “There was loads of security around him trying to move people away and the road was closed.

“They shut down the Mall for him to film on a big bed surrounded by women dressed as hippies.

“Harry was wearing retro clothes and it was reminiscent of John Lennon’s famous bed moment with Yoko Ono.

“He was in the moment and not all distracted by people watching. It was freezing cold so at least he had bed covers to warm him up.”

Harry’s last album was 2019’s ‘Fine Line’ and since then he has gone on to film the movies, ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ and ‘My Policeman’, along with a post-credits scene for Marvel’s ‘Eternals’.

Harry has reportedly been working on the new album since early 2020, with a source previously saying: “Harry started working on the album in early 2020 and had a few writing sessions under his belt before the pandemic really took hold.

“As a result plans were put on ice but most of the record ended up being recorded in the UK.

“Right now exact details are top secret but the track listing should be decided soon.

“Harry is really excited about the album.”

After the completed his 42-date ‘Love on Tour’ shows in the US last year, he hinted to fans that he would be back “very soon”.

He tweeted: “Thank you for 42 special nights. It’s been a privilege to play for you the last few months. To the band, the crew, and everyone working on this tour, I thank you from the bottom of my heart. The energy you brought to this one has left me feeling completely overwhelmed with joy.

“To the fans, and everyone who came to see these shows, I thank you. You made them everything they were, and I’ve never felt so genuinely supported. I can’t say it enough, you’re unbelievable.

“This tour felt like the celebration of coming back together. I won’t ever forget it. Thank you all so much for the love, I’ll see you very soon. Treat people with kindness. Goodbye for now. I love you all. H.”

