 Harry Styles Is Heading For A UK No 1 - Noise11.com
Harry Styles photo 2012 by Ros O'Gorman

Harry Styles photo 2012 by Ros O'Gorman

Harry Styles Is Heading For A UK No 1

by Paul Cashmere on April 19, 2022

in News,Noise Pro

The Official Chart: First Look offers a first glance of the Top 20 ahead of Friday’s Official Singles Chart Top 100. The chart is based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports.

Harry Styles is zooming ahead to secure a third consecutive week at Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart with As It Was.

Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran also make moves, they potentially rise one place to a new peak of Number 9 with their hit Bam Bam.

Tate McRae She’s All I Wanna Be continues its upward trajectory; it could climb two to Number 15, a new high for the angsty pop-rock bop.

David Guetta, Ella Henderson and Becky Hill debuted straight in the Top 20 last week with Crazy What Love Can Do, and now the track is set to move one to a new peak of Number 19.

Becky Hill also could be this week’s highest climber; Run featuring Galantis could possibly jump five spots to a new peak of Number 20.

The Official Singles Chart Top 100 is revealed on OfficialCharts.com every Friday at 5.45pm. Follow the Top 40 countdown live on BBC Radio 1’s Official Chart show with Scott Mills.

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction, Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction, Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction, Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction, Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction, Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction, Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Jon Batiste at Noise11
Jon Batiste To Make Acting Debut In ‘The Color Purple’ Remake

Jon Batiste is set to appear in the upcoming musical adaptation of The Color Purple.

3 hours ago
Harry Styles One Direction Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Harry Styles Debuts New Music At Coachella

Harry Styles debuted two new songs at Coachella.

1 day ago
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice Reveal Their Australian Tour Supports

Wolf Alice have chosen Sydney’s Body Type, Canberra’s Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers and Brisbane’s Wiigz for their Australian supports.

6 days ago
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ed Sheeran Ready To Get Back To Writing After Court Case

Ed Sheeran is keen to "get back to writing songs" after winning his copyright case.

April 11, 2022
Jack White, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Jack White On The Rolling Stones Vs The Beatles

Jack White has suggested The Rolling Stones copied The Beatles.

April 11, 2022
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ed Sheeran Wins ‘Shape Of You’ Copyright Case

Ed Sheeran won his Shape of You copyright infringement case on Wednesday.

April 7, 2022
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ed Sheeran Receives Three Ivor Novello Nominations

Ed Sheeran has received three nominations for this year's Ivor Novello Awards.

April 7, 2022