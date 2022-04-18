Harry Styles Is Heading For A UK No 1 - Noise11.com

The Official Chart: First Look offers a first glance of the Top 20 ahead of Friday’s Official Singles Chart Top 100. The chart is based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports.

Harry Styles is zooming ahead to secure a third consecutive week at Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart with As It Was.

Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran also make moves, they potentially rise one place to a new peak of Number 9 with their hit Bam Bam.

Tate McRae She’s All I Wanna Be continues its upward trajectory; it could climb two to Number 15, a new high for the angsty pop-rock bop.

David Guetta, Ella Henderson and Becky Hill debuted straight in the Top 20 last week with Crazy What Love Can Do, and now the track is set to move one to a new peak of Number 19.

Becky Hill also could be this week’s highest climber; Run featuring Galantis could possibly jump five spots to a new peak of Number 20.

The Official Singles Chart Top 100 is revealed on OfficialCharts.com every Friday at 5.45pm. Follow the Top 40 countdown live on BBC Radio 1’s Official Chart show with Scott Mills.

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

