Harry Styles Leads Ivor Noms - Noise11.com

Harry Styles leads the nominations at this year’s Ivor Novello Awards.

Styles is in with the chance of bagging two accolades at the forthcoming ceremony after he and Kid Harpoon – who have co-written on multiple tracks in the past – secured three nods in two categories with his hit songs ‘Watermelon Sugar’ and ‘Adore You’.

The pair are also up for Songwriter of the Year but will have to fight off some stiff competition if they want to walk away with the trophy as AJ Tracey, Celeste and Jamie Hartman, Kamille and MNEK have also been nominated in the same category.

And that’s not the only category that looks challenging as the PRs for Music most Performed Work – in which Harry’s two songs have received nominations – also have Lewis Capaldi’s ‘Before You Go’ and ‘Someone You Loved’ and Joel Corry feat. MNEK’s ‘Head & Heart’.

Best Album is up for grabs for Fontaines D.C’s ‘A Hero’s Death’, Lianne La Havas’s titular album, Pa Salieu’s ‘Send Them To Coventry’, Laura Marling’s ‘Song For Our Daughter’ and Tom Misch and Yussef Dayes’ ‘What Kind of Music’.

Shaznay Lewis, Ivor Novello Award winner and Chair of The Ivors Awards Committee at The Ivors Academy, said: “Over the last year we’ve felt the power of songwriting and the stories told through music. The Ivors are so important because they celebrate where all the music begins – with songwriters and composers. The judges have chosen a selection of exceptional music that moves, unites and inspires us. Congratulations to all our nominees, and I’m really delighted that the majority are recognised with an Ivor nomination for the first time.”

The 66th presentation of Ivor Novello Awards at The Ivors with Apple Music will be held at Grosvenor House, London on September 21.

The full list of Ivor Novello 2021’s nominations are as follows:

BEST ALBUM

‘A Hero’s Death’ – Fontaines D.C.

‘Lianne La Havas’ – Lianne La Havas

‘Send Them To Coventry’ – Pa Salieu

‘Song For Our Daughter’ – Laura Marling

‘What Kinda Music’ – Tom Misch + Yussef Dayes

BEST CONTEMPORARY SONG

‘Children of the Internet’ – Future Utopia feat. Dave & Es Devlin

‘Daisy’ – Ashnikko

‘Energy’ – Pa Salieu feat. Mahalia

‘Give Me A Reason’ – Rachel Chinouriri

‘Top Scheme’ – For Those I Love

BEST ORIGINAL FILM SCORE

‘Calm With Horses’

‘Four Kids and It’

‘Saint Maud’

‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’

‘Two By Two: Overboard!’

BEST ORIGINAL VIDEO GAME SCORE

‘Ghost of Tsushima’

‘Little Orpheus’

‘Ori and The Will of the Wisps’

BEST SONG MUSICALLY AND LYRICALLY

‘Black Dog’

‘Gang’

‘God’s Own Children’

‘Man’s World’

‘Stop This Flame’

BEST TELEVISION SOUNDTRACK

‘A Suitable Boy’

‘Devs’

‘Dracula’

‘Noughts + Crosses’

‘Us’

PRS FOR MUSIC MOST PERFORMED WORK

‘Adore You’ – Harry Styles

‘Before You Go’ – Lewis Capaldi

‘Head & Heart’y – Joel Corry feat. MNEK

‘Someone You Loved’ – Lewis Capaldi

‘Watermelon Sugar’ – Harry Styles

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

AJ Tracey

Celeste and Jamie Hartman

Kamille

Kid Harpoon and Harry Styles

MNEK

