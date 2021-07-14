Harry Styles To Resume US Tour In September - Noise11.com

Harry Styles is set to resume his US tour in Las Vegas in September.
In a series of tweets the pop star said,
LOVE ON TOUR will be going out across the USA this September and I could not be more excited for these shows. As always, the well-being of my fans, band, and crew, is my top priority.
Safety guidelines will be available on the respective venue websites to ensure we can all be together as safely as possible. Please notice that some dates have changed, and new shows have been added.
To everyone in the UK and across the world, I can’t wait to see you again, but for obvious reasons it is just not possible at this time. I will be sharing more news soon about shows across the globe and new music. I love you all so much. I’m excited and I can’t wait to see you. H
Styles dates will conclude in Los Angeles on 20 November.
— Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) July 14, 2021
