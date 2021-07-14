Harry Styles To Resume US Tour In September - Noise11.com

Harry Styles is set to resume his US tour in Las Vegas in September.

In a series of tweets the pop star said,

LOVE ON TOUR will be going out across the USA this September and I could not be more excited for these shows. As always, the well-being of my fans, band, and crew, is my top priority. Safety guidelines will be available on the respective venue websites to ensure we can all be together as safely as possible. Please notice that some dates have changed, and new shows have been added. To everyone in the UK and across the world, I can’t wait to see you again, but for obvious reasons it is just not possible at this time. I will be sharing more news soon about shows across the globe and new music. I love you all so much. I’m excited and I can’t wait to see you. H

Styles dates will conclude in Los Angeles on 20 November.

LOVE ON TOUR will be going out across the USA this September and I could not be more excited for these shows. As always, the well-being of my fans, band, and crew, is my top priority. pic.twitter.com/6VWHxrfrGK — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) July 14, 2021

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments