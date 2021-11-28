Hayley Williams Teases A Paramore Reunion - Noise11.com

Hayley Williams has teased Paramore’s return next year.

Williams revealed that the band will return in 2022, five years after their last album and live shows.

She explained in a newsletter to fans: “Before I go, thank y’all so much for the incredible support these last couple years. I know we didn’t get to properly come together to sing and vent and sweat it all out…but I do think that Petals and descansos lived exactly the lives they were meant to. Besides, Paramore can’t be ‘on a break’ forever now can we? I love y’all. See you sometime next year?”

Hayley also praised her fellow Paramore band members for collaborating on and supporting her solo work.

She wrote: “In the thick of it all, I wrote. Enough to make up 2 solo albums. The kind of albums I swore I’d never make! Because how dare anyone, most of all me, think for a second that my loyalty to Paramore had dwindled.

“The guys were by my side nearly the entire process. If not actually working on the project with me then cheering me on. I even got to write with a few friends outside of – but very much connected to – Paramore, who taught me so much and gave me so much to be inspired by. Petals would likely not even exist if not for Joey Howard, his bass guitar, and a drum machine!! (sic).”

