Heather Small To Release First Album In 16 Years - Noise11.com

Heather Small has announced her first album in 16 years, ‘Colour My Life’.

The Voice of M People is back with the new single, ‘Love Me or Not’, taken from her first studio effort in more than a decade, named after the 90s dance band’s second single from their 1991 debut LP ‘Northern Soul’.

For the upcoming collection, released on July 29, Heather teamed up with studio wizard Rupert Christie and the London Metropolitan Orchestra to reimagine all of her Top 10 hits from her tenure with M People and Heather’s successful solo career.

Fans can expect orchestral versions of the hits; ‘Moving on Up’, ‘How Can I Love You More’, ‘Search For The Hero’, ‘One Night in Heaven’, ‘Don’t Look Any Further’, and the title track.

The collection will also include a brand new cover of Paul Weller’s ‘You Do Something To Me’, ‘Love Me or Not’, and ‘Don’t Look Any Further’, a duet with tenor Alfie Boe.

With M People, Heather sold 11 million records worldwide, won two BRIT Awards and the Mercury Prize for 1994’s ‘Elegant Slumming’.

News of the new solo album – a follow-up to 2006’s ‘Close to a Miracle’ and 2000’s ‘Proud’ – comes after Heather embarked on a sold-out tour of the UK.

And Heather has a packed summer ahead, with festival appearances including Camp Bestival, Splendour and The Isle of Wight Festival.

Heather is also set to perform as part of The National Lottery’s Big Jubilee Street Party at Manchester’s AO Arena – which will be televised on ITV around the Jubilee Bank Holiday – in honour of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.

Catch Heather at the following festivals:

Cambridge Big Weekend

Norfolk Community Festival

Splendour Festival Nottingham

Re-Wind, Scotland

Rock Against Racism, Liverpool

Re-Wind, Cheshire

Spice Music Festival, Bulgaria

Diva Festival, Cheshire

Camp Bestival Shropshire

Re-Wind, Henley

Festival of Power, Cheshire

Camper Calling Festival

Beckenham Festival, London

Let’s Rock, Ipswich

Wentworth Festival

Yorkshire Balloon Festival

