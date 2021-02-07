 Henry Wagons Resurrects Warren Zevon For More Shows In April - Noise11.com
Henry Wagons. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Henry Wagons. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Henry Wagons Resurrects Warren Zevon For More Shows In April

by Paul Cashmere on February 8, 2021

in News

Henry Wagon will perform more ‘Zevon – Accidentally Like A Martyr’ shows in April.

Wagons and Lachlan Bryan did the first season of Zevon shows in 2019. The show takes you through the life and times of Warren Zevon and tells of his battle with drugs and alcohol paralleled with his genius as a songwriter.

Springsteen, Ronstadt and Jackson Browne covered his songs. Warren recorded 12 albums including one as Hindu Love Gods, which was R.E.M. minus Michael Stipe with Warren on vocals.

Henry Wagons Gives A Rare Insight Into Warren Zevon with ‘Zevon – Accidentally Like A Martyr’

Warren Zevon’s most successful álbum was 1978’s ‘Excitable Boy’.

Warren’s biggest US hit was ‘Werewolves of London (no 21, 1978) and Linda Ronstadt also had a US hit with ‘Poor Poor Pitiful Me’ (no 31, 1977).

SHOW DATES:

25 April – West Gippsland Arts Centre, Warragul
28 April – The Gov, Adelaide
30 April – The Palms at Crown, Melbourne

