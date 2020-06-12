Here Are The Van Halen US Hits That Didn’t Chart In Australia

In the United States, Van Halen were massive. In Australia, not so much. But it should have been the other way around. Van Halen took off in Australia stronger than in America.

Van Halen’s first single was the hit cover of The Kinks’ ‘You Really Got Me’. Australia got it. It went to no 12. The American’s not so much. It stalled at no 36.

Australia also scored a higher position with the debut album. ‘Van Halen’ reached no 17 in Australia and no. 19 in the USA. Then almost immediately, the popularity switched.

Van Halen had three more Top 40 hits in America between 1979 and 1982. In Australia they had none.

‘Dance The Night Away’ reached no 15, ‘(Oh) Pretty Women’ reached no 12 and ‘Dancing In The Street’ peaked at no 38.

The four Van Halen albums from 1979 to 1982 were also massive in the USA but all stiffed in Australia. The chart positions were ‘Van Halen II’ (no 6 US, no 68 Au), ‘Women and Children First’ (no 6 US, no 128 Au), ‘Fair Warning’ (no 5 US, no 97 Au) and ‘Diver Down’ (no 3 US, no 79 Au).

Australia jumped back to Van Halen with the release of ‘Jump’ and the album ‘1984’. ‘1984’ reached no 2 in the US and no. 11 in Australia. ‘Jump’ was a no. 1 song in the USA and hit no. 2 in Australia.

America then had two more Van Halen hits with ‘I’ll Wait’ (no 13 US, failed to chart, Australia) and ‘Panama’ (no 13 US, no. 74 Australia).

Australia scored another hit for Van Halen with Sammy Hagar’s ‘Why Can’t This Be Love’. (no 3 US, no 8 Au). Van Halen would chart for a final time in Australia with ‘When It’s Love’ (no 5 US, no 23 Au).

Van Halen had even more American hits that failed to chart in Australia:

Dreams (no 22, 1986)

Love Walks In (no 22, 1986)

Black and Blue (no 34, 1988)

Finish What Ya Started (no 13, 1988)

Feels So Good (no 35, 1989)

Top of the World (no 27, 1991)

Can’t Stop Lovin’ You (no 30, 1995)

1998’s ‘Van Halen III’ album with Gary Cherone on vocals failed to deliver any hits in Australia or the USA.

2012’s ‘A Different Kind of Truth’ contained the last charting Van Halen song ‘Tattoo’ (no 67, USA).

Van Halen have only toured Australia once in 1998 with Gary Cherone on lead vocals. In 2013 Van Halen visited Australia but for one show only in Sydney with David Lee Roth.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments