Here Ye Here Ye Knight and Day Festival All Set For Kryal Castle - Noise11.com

Parkway Drive, The Getaway Plan, Alex Lahey and The Chats are just a few of the acts about to see in 20222 at Ballarat’s Kryal Castle.

Kryal Castle is the replica medieval castle situated eight kilometres outside Ballarat in Victoria. The castle was built by Keith Ryall in 1972 and opened in 1974. It has all the facilities you would expect in a medieval castle – a moat, a drawbridge, stocks and a maze.

Tourists visit Kyral Castle for the jousting, jesters and jugglers … which sounds just like a metal festival anyway, so the line-up will not be out of place.

The Knight and Day Festival will kick off at 2pm this afternoon with Terra ending with Polaris at 10pm.

New Years Eve starts at 1.10pm with Lune with Parkway Drive seeing in 2022 between 11pm and 12:15am.

https://www.knightanddayfestival.com.au

