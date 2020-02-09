Here’s Your Sneak Peak of the Alice Cooper Australian Tour Setlist

Alice Cooper played the first Australian show of his ‘Ol’ Black Eyes Is Back’ tour in Perth on Friday.

The ‘Ol’ Black Eyes Is Back’ setlist digs deep into long missing or rarely played songs like ‘My Stars’ from ‘School’s Out’ and rarely revisited albums ‘Constrictor’ and ‘Raise Your Fist and Yell’.

Alice Cooper Ol’ Black Eyes Is Back setlist, Perth, 8 February 2020

Feed My Frankenstein (from Hey Stoopid, 1981)

No More Mr. Nice Guy (from Billion Dollar Babies, 1973)

Bed of Nails (from Trash, 1989)

Raped and Freezin’ (from Billion Dollar Babies, 1973)

Fallen in Love (from Paranormal, 2017)

Under My Wheels (from Killer, 1971)

Muscle of Love (from Muscle of Love, 1973)

He’s Back (The Man Behind the Mask) (from Constrictor, 1986)

I’m Eighteen (from Love It To Death, 1971)

Billion Dollar Babies (from Billion Dollar Babies, 1973)

Poison (from Trash, 1989)

Guitar Solo (Nita Strauss)

Roses on White Lace (from Raise Your Fist and Yell, 1987)

My Stars (from School’s Out, 1972)

Devil’s Food (from Welcome To My Nightmare, 1975)

Black Widow Jam (from Welcome To My Nightmare, 1975)

Steven (from Welcome To My Nightmare, 1975)

Dead Babies (from Killer, 1971)

I Love the Dead (from Billion Dollar Babies, 1973)

Escape (from Welcome To My Nightmare, 1975)

Teenage Frankenstein (from Constrictor, 1986)

Encore:

Department of Youth (from Welcome To My Nightmare, 1975)

School’s Out (from School’s Out, 1972)

ALICE COOPER “OL’ BLACK EYES IS BACK“ AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES 2020

Saturday 8 February Perth, RAC Arena

Tuesday 11 February Adelaide, Entertainment Centre

Friday 14 February Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

Saturday 15 February Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena

Tuesday 18 February Brisbane, Entertainment Centre

www.ticketek.com.au

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments