 Here's Your Sneak Peak of the Alice Cooper Australian Tour Setlist - Noise11.com
Alice Cooper at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 20 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Alice Cooper at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 20 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Here’s Your Sneak Peak of the Alice Cooper Australian Tour Setlist

by Paul Cashmere on February 10, 2020

in News

Alice Cooper played the first Australian show of his ‘Ol’ Black Eyes Is Back’ tour in Perth on Friday.

The ‘Ol’ Black Eyes Is Back’ setlist digs deep into long missing or rarely played songs like ‘My Stars’ from ‘School’s Out’ and rarely revisited albums ‘Constrictor’ and ‘Raise Your Fist and Yell’.

Alice Cooper Ol’ Black Eyes Is Back setlist, Perth, 8 February 2020

Feed My Frankenstein (from Hey Stoopid, 1981)
No More Mr. Nice Guy (from Billion Dollar Babies, 1973)
Bed of Nails (from Trash, 1989)
Raped and Freezin’ (from Billion Dollar Babies, 1973)
Fallen in Love (from Paranormal, 2017)
Under My Wheels (from Killer, 1971)
Muscle of Love (from Muscle of Love, 1973)
He’s Back (The Man Behind the Mask) (from Constrictor, 1986)
I’m Eighteen (from Love It To Death, 1971)
Billion Dollar Babies (from Billion Dollar Babies, 1973)
Poison (from Trash, 1989)
Guitar Solo (Nita Strauss)
Roses on White Lace (from Raise Your Fist and Yell, 1987)
My Stars (from School’s Out, 1972)
Devil’s Food (from Welcome To My Nightmare, 1975)
Black Widow Jam (from Welcome To My Nightmare, 1975)
Steven (from Welcome To My Nightmare, 1975)
Dead Babies (from Killer, 1971)
I Love the Dead (from Billion Dollar Babies, 1973)
Escape (from Welcome To My Nightmare, 1975)
Teenage Frankenstein (from Constrictor, 1986)

Encore:
Department of Youth (from Welcome To My Nightmare, 1975)
School’s Out (from School’s Out, 1972)

ALICE COOPER “OL’ BLACK EYES IS BACK“ AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES 2020

Saturday 8 February Perth, RAC Arena
Tuesday 11 February Adelaide, Entertainment Centre
Friday 14 February Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena
Saturday 15 February Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena
Tuesday 18 February Brisbane, Entertainment Centre

www.ticketek.com.au

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

The Last Confession Photo by Ros OGorman The Last Confession Photo by Ros OGorman The Last Confession Photo by Ros OGorman The Last Confession Photo by Ros OGorman The Last Confession Photo by Ros OGorman The Last Confession Photo by Ros OGorman The Last Confession Photo by Ros OGorman The Last Confession Photo by Ros OGorman The Last Confession Photo by Ros OGorman The Last Confession Photo by Ros OGorman The Last Confession Photo by Ros OGorman Grease December 2014 Photo by Ros OGorman AliceCooper270809_29950.jpg AliceCooper270809_29983.jpg AliceCooper270809_29990.jpg AliceCooper270809_30008.jpg AliceCooper270809_30050.jpg AliceCooper270809_30125.jpg Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Little Shop Of Horrors Little Shop Of Horrors Little Shop Of Horrors Little Shop Of Horrors Little Shop Of Horrors The Sound Of Music. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Sound Of Music. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Sound Of Music. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Sound Of Music. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Sound Of Music. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie Melbourne Premiere Blondie. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Blondie. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Blondie. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Blondie. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Blondie. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Clem Burke Blondie. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Debbie Harry Blondie. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Cyndi Lauper Cyndi Lauper Cyndi Lauper Cyndi Lauper Cyndi Lauper Cyndi Lauper Cyndi Lauper Cyndi Lauper Cyndi Lauper Cyndi Lauper Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman k.d. Lang k.d. Langg k.d. Lang k.d. Lang k.d. Lang k.d. Lang k.d. Lang k.d. Lang k.d. Lang k.d. Lang k.d. Lang k.d. Lang k.d. Lang k.d. Lang Kate Ceberano Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens Jon Stevens Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens. Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens. Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens. Jesus Christ Superstar Jesus Christ Superstar Jesus Christ Superstar Jesus Christ Superstar Jesus Christ Superstar Jesus Christ Superstar Jesus Christ Superstar Jesus Christ Superstar The Bodyguard The Bodyguard The Bodyguard The Bodyguard The Bodyguard The Bodyguard The Bodyguard The Bodyguard Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Alison Moyet Alison Moyet Alison Moyet Alison Moyet The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Adalita Adalita Adalita Adalita Adalita Adalita Adalita Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Stevie Nicks Stevie Nicks Stevie Nicks Stevie Nicks Stevie Nicks Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Sheryl Crow Sheryl Crow Sheryl Crow Sheryl Crow Sheryl Crow Sheryl Crow Sheryl Crow Sheryl Crow Sheryl Crow Sheryl Crow Sheryl Crow Sheryl Crow Sheryl Crow Ace Frehley Richie Scarlet Joanne Catherall Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rivers Cuomo Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Queen and Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros OGorman Cat Stevens Easy Fever Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Peter Hook and The Light The Tea Party Pretenders Cat Stevens Muse Easy Fever The Human League Alice Cooper Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Cat Stevens Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Peter Hook and The Light Ace Frehley Pretenders Cat Stevens Muse Easy Fever Brian Bell Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Jimmy Webb Peter Hook and The Light Rose Tattoo The Tea Party Cat Stevens Muse Easy Fever Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rivers Cuomo and Scott Shriner Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie Melbourne Premiere Martin Chambers Cat Stevens Easy Fever Brian May. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Alice Cooper Rose Tattoo The Tea Party Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rivers Cuomo Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Jimmy Webb Phil Oakey Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Brian Bell Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie Melbourne Premiere Ace Frehley Rose Tattoo Pretenders Easy Fever Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Scott Shriner Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie Melbourne Premiere Nita Strauss Easy Fever Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Brian May. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Peter Hook and The Light Ace Frehley Rose Tattoo The Tea Party Muse Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Pretenders Joanne Catherall Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rivers Cuomo Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Jimmy Webb Pretenders Muse Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Jimmy Webb Peter Hook and The Light Ace Frehley The Tea Party Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rivers Cuomo Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Peter Hook and The Light Chris Wyse Rose Tattoo The Tea Party Chrissie Hynde Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Brian May. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Alice Cooper Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Jimmy Webb Scoty Coogan Alice Cooper Cat Stevens Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman The Tea Party Pretenders Cat Stevens Easy Fever Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Scott Shriner Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo The Tea Party Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Scott Shriner Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Jonathan Wilson. Photo by Ros OGorman Glen Sobel Muse Easy Fever Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Muse Easy Fever Rose Tattoo Muse Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Easy Fever Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Cat Stevens Dave Kilminster. Photo by Ros OGorman Muse Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Easy Fever Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Cat Stevens Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Cat Stevens Muse Cat Stevens Cat Stevens Tex and Phil Easy Fever Muse Queen and Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros OGorman Easy Fever Muse Muse Muse Easy Fever Tim Rogers Easy Fever Easy Fever Easy Fever Easy Fever Kram Ash Naylor Easy Fever

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Gladys Knight
Gladys Knight, Hamer Hall Melbourne #REVIEW

Witnessing a true legend live in concert is getting rarer as we get older. To watch Gladys Knight in concert in Australia hasn't happened that often.

11 hours ago
Tame Impala credit Matt Sav
Kevin Parker Talks About The Challenges Of New Tame Impala Album

Tame Impala's Kevin Parker has admitted the "creative strain" he experiences making albums is the "hardest" aspect of his career.

19 hours ago
Rihanna, Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
Rihanna Starts Teasing Her Next Album

Rihanna is planning her first album in four years.

21 hours ago
Zucchero
Zucchero Has A Lot Of Famous Friends

Zucchero will perform at Bluesfest 2020. Auckland, Sydney and Melbourne will have an extra chance to see one of Europe’s biggest stars.

22 hours ago
Gwen Stefani of No Doubt - Photo by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Gwen Stefani Cancels Vegas Show Due To Illness

Gwen Stefani had to cancel her show in Las Vegas on Saturday.

23 hours ago
Dog Trumpet, Photo by Ros O'Gorman
‘Wallpaper’ Is New Music for Dog Trumpet

Pete O’Doherty and Reg Mombassa’s Dog Trumpet have new music. The song is ‘Wallpaper’.

3 days ago
Killing Heidi
Killing Heidi Not Quite Ready For New Music But Never Say Never

Jesse and Ella Hooper are in party mode for Red Hot Summer and while new music was at one time a forbidden discussion, the brother/sister band say its now not out of the question.

3 days ago